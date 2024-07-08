An art toy mascot becomes a lucky tattoo in Thailand

STORY: Tattoos like these are common in Thailand.

But thanks to a K-pop superstar, some are being made to include a furry little monster.

Traditionally, they depict sacred scriptures - a practice called Sak Yant.

They're believed to offer blessings, protection from harm, and good luck.

Recently, tattoo master Seeharat Muenyant was inspired to add images of 'Labubu' to his work-

-a grinning character often seen in 'designer' toys from Chinese company PopMart.

They sell premium figurines and plushes in 'blind' boxes.

After Lisa from Blackpink was seen with a box, Labubu's popularity in Thailand surged and prices tripled.

Muenyant says he was inspired after his daughters bought the toys.

"I got the idea of creating a tattoo with it and sent it to our family chat group for fun. My younger sister liked it and she also loves tattoos and dolls, so she asked me to tattoo it on her. After that, she posted a picture on her TikTok and Facebook accounts."

He says that some people on social media found her tattoo cute

and saw it as a reflection of both personal preference and faith.

Since then, he has tattooed more than ten people with similar designs.

Seeharat has customized the images with scriptures of a mix of qualities, like strength or fortune.

"Personally, I love getting a tattoo, especially if it would help support me in fortune as I love to gamble and try my luck on everything. I trust my children who encouraged me to get this one for luck. So, I'm getting it because I love the thrill."