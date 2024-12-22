Artefacts relocated to state-of-the-art facility

Thousands of artefacts have been moved to new archaeology storage facility.

The collection was located in the storeroom at the Manor House Museum in Kettering, meaning it was inaccessible to researchers and the public.

More than 600 archive boxes, from various historical periods, were shifted to a new purpose-built facility at the Archaeological Resource Centre (ARC) at Chester House Estate in Irchester.

"Archives like this are vital for ensuring the history of towns are available for generations to come," said Helen Howell, Conservative deputy leader at North Northamptonshire Council.

'Modern standards'

The collection documents the history of the town.

The move to the ARC, where the items will be stored alongside artefacts from elsewhere in the county, means researchers will have more information in one place.

Ben Donnelly-Symes, who oversees the archives at the ARC, said the collection will be more accessible to the public, adding: "Over the next several years, we will be repacking, sorting and cataloguing the collections to modern standards."

The Manor House Museum remains temporarily closed as work continues on renovation plans.

