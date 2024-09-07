Artem Chigvintsev Re-Adds Wife Nikki Garcia’s Name to His Instagram Bio After Removing It Following Domestic Violence Arrest

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to a spouse last month

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev has re-added his wife Nikki Garcia's name to his Instagram bio after he removed it following his arrest on accusations of corporal injury to a spouse last month.

In the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 7, the Dancing with the Stars pro’s bio, which previously linked to Garcia’s own profile alongside a bride and diamond ring emoji, no longer featured the WWE alum (formerly Nikki Bella).

Later in the day, however, Chigvintsev, 42, re-added a shout out to Garcia, 40. The final line of his bio now reads: “@nikkigarcia 👰🏻‍♀️ ♥️.”

The bio also features a callout to the couple’s 4-year-old son Matteo, while the rest reads: “DWTS Pro Dancer Emmy Nominated Choreographer DWTS Mirror Ball Winner🪩🇺🇸 SCD Mirror Ball Winner🪩🇬🇧.”

Artem Chigvintsev added a mention of wife Nikki Garcia back to his Instagram bio after his arrest

The changes to his social media profile come days after Chigvintsev was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to a spouse on Thursday, Aug. 29 — just two days after he and Garcia celebrated 2 years of marriage.

The dancer was arrested just before 10 a.m. and was booked in the Napa County Jail less than an hour later. He was then released on $25,000 bond that same day.

Shortly after Chigvintsev was released, a 911 call he made just before his arrest became public.

In the audio, which was published by TMZ on Sunday, Sept. 1, a dispatcher stated that Chigvintsev alleged that Garcia threw shoes at him.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia

The dispatcher can then be heard in the audio saying that the call "initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party]," per TMZ.

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route," the dispatcher added, seemingly referring to Matteo.

Following Chigvintsev's arrest, a representative for Garcia told PEOPLE, "This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

A rep for Chigvintsev did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Read the original article on People.