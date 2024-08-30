Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge

Dancing with the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested on a domestic violence charge. On Thursday, an official from the Napa County Sheriff's Office in Napa, California confirmed to editors at TMZ that the dancer had been arrested in Yountville following a report of domestic violence. Chigvintsev, 42, was booked on a charge of felony domestic violence and bond was set at $25,000 (£18,900). He was released on Thursday afternoon but has not been formally charged. Representatives for Chigvintsev have not yet commented on the arrest.