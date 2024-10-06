Artem Chigvintsev obtains restraining order against Nikki Bella

Artem Chivgintsev has been granted a restraining order against Nikki Garcia.

The former couple split after two years of marriage in the wake of a row on 29 August that led to police being called and the dancer arrested on domestic violence charges and days after the 'Total Bellas' star obtained a court order banning her estranged husband from going within 100 yards of her or their four-year-old son Matteo, the ex-'Dancing with the Stars' professional has sought a similar arrangement against Nikki.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Artem - who won't face criminal charges following his arrest - filed for a protective order on Thursday (03.10.24) and it was granted the following day ahead of a full hearing on 21 October.

The 42-year-old star's account of the events leading to his arrest was different to Nikki's in their respective court filings, with Artem alleging his spouse appeared stressed due to work and "escalated the argument" by criticising him for not taking an equal share of parenting responsibility, which he insisted was "completely false".

The dancer insisted he then left the room to "let her cool down" while he helped Matteo get ready to leave, but the former wrestler followed and allegedly continued to shout complaints at him, getting angrier at his "calm" responses before she "completely lost it" and told him to get out before "forcefully throwing both of Matteo's sneakers" at him.

Nikki had admitted throwing the shows in her filing after growing "overwhelmed" by Artem yelling at her, but insisted they "weigh hardly anything and could not have hurt him."

Artem told how he had taken Matteo to his room and wouldn't let Nikki in, but when she forced her way in, the little boy began crying so he moved himself and his wife out to the hallway.

He alleged: "I tried to get her off me and away from the door frame so that Matteo would not witness any further conflict.

"I cannot stress enough how many times I pleaded with her to stop and calm down. There was a mutual struggle, and both ended up on the ground. At that moment, I knew that nothing I would say would get to her [and] make her calm down.

"I was hurt and scared of her continuing on. I needed help for her to stop."

In her own filing, Nikki stated Artem had opened the door and "tackled" her to the ground before pinning her down when she tried to get in the bedroom, and pushing down on her chest.

Artem called police and remained outside until they arrived but was ultimately arrested, which he noted in his filing had surprised him as he wasn't the primary aggressor.

He included photos of injuries he alleged had been caused by Nikki in his paperwork.

His lawyer, Illona Antonyan, told People magazine: “It is crucial to consider the motivations of both parties in this situation.

"Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on [Aug. 29.] seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression. While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, 'Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.' That day, someone was going to be arrested, and it wouldn’t have been Mr. Chigvintsev if Ms. Garcia Colace had told the truth.

"He denies ever tackling her. He was shocked to learn two weeks after the incident that she made this allegation against him; at that point it made sense to him why he was arrested.

"As a result of wife’s self-serving statement, Mr. Chigvintsev’s career suffered, with numerous opportunities being canceled due to these false allegations. He was not the primary aggressor."