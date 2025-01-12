Artificial intelligence could help more women get pregnant via IVF
Success rates for couples trying to have a child via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) could be improved courtesy of a growing number of clinics using artificial intelligence (AI).
Success rates for couples trying to have a child via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) could be improved courtesy of a growing number of clinics using artificial intelligence (AI).
Ancient evidence suggests a new twist in how we all got here.
A team of geophysicists at ETH Zurich in Switzerland has made a baffling discovery while analyzing earthquake waves to calculate the internal structures of the Earth. They found areas in our planet's interior that appear to be the leftovers of submerged tectonic plates deep below large oceans and far away from plate boundaries — nowhere near where scientists expected to find them. It's an intriguing finding that suggests a "lost world" may be lurking deep below the Pacific Ocean. But researchers
Trump could sweeten the deal by making Putin an offer he can’t refuse.
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
On January 13, 2025, the Full Wolf Moon in Cancer rises. Astrologer Donna Page says it will force you to put yourself first and release any emotional baggage.
Nearly 25 years after Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin, the company is finally poised to send its first rocket to orbit. New Glenn could lift off as early as next week.
The National Trust say it is "wonderful" that historians are still "puzzling over" at Sutton Hoo.
Researchers at the University of Waterloo say they've made a breakthrough in introducing a new trait into bacteria found in wastewater, giving them the ability to break down microplastics.Project lead researcher Marc Aucoin, a professor in the Ontario school's department of chemical engineering, said bacteria already exist in water systems to clean up microplastics, adding they are "biorobots that can be programmed to get the job done." "What we want to do is use a natural tool, [proteins], to b
A spider web is much more than meets the eye. These intricate structures, created entirely from silk, allow spiders to capture prey, build shelter and even communicate. Spider webs are shockingly durable, made with materials that, gram for gram, are stronger than steel!
The European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the joint Mercury mission in 2018. The BepiColombo spacecraft was expected to fly less than 200 miles above the surface of the Swift Planet. The spacecraft is expected to continue its journey and enter Mercury’s orbit, where it will study the planet's surface features and magnetic field.
The Kaleidoscope Exploration at Kiewit Luminarium continued on Saturday, drawing people of all ages to explore concepts of mirrors and light.
The Kenyan villagers surprised by falling satellite debris heralding a new year full of surprises.
Imagine this: you're gently awoken by the dulcet tones of your personal assistant just as you're nearing the end of your final sleep cycle.A disembodied voice informs you of the emails you missed overnight and how they were responded to in your absence. The same voice lets you know rain is expected this morning and recommends you don your trenchcoat before leaving the house. As your car drives you to the office, your wristwatch announces that lunch from your local steak house has been preordered
More birds are making the trip north to New Brunswick this winter than usual, but the reasons probably aren't good.Nature N.B. has maintained a list of the different types of birds seen during every winter since 1996.So far this winter, 176 species have been spotted, the highest number since the list was started.Jim Wilson, a birder and member of Nature N.B., said it looks like climate change is likely to blame for the increase in winter species. "Climate change is a factor and our winters aren'
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s
The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9
Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an
Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.