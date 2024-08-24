Artificial Intelligence in the workplace
Is AI actually creating more work? Paul LaGrone talks to Matt Rosen the CEO of Allata this week about the future of Artificial Intelligence in the American workplace.
Is AI actually creating more work? Paul LaGrone talks to Matt Rosen the CEO of Allata this week about the future of Artificial Intelligence in the American workplace.
Many workers wonder at some point in their careers if they are on track and amassing enough wealth for a good retirement. It's one of the main principles used by a lot of workers and their advisors...
China's Commerce Ministry met with automakers and industry associations on Friday to discuss raising import tariffs on large-engined gasoline vehicles, sounding a warning as the European Union nears a tariff decision on Chinese electric cars. The 27-strong bloc is due to vote in October on whether to adopt additional duties of up to 36.3% on Chinese-made electric vehicles on top of its standard 10% import tariff.
MONTREAL — Canada's two biggest railways say they’re preparing to get trains back on track after Ottawa intervened to end an unprecedented labour impasse that disrupted business across the country and upended commutes for thousands.
Air Canada pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if the airline can’t reach a deal with the union, a move that could ground planes and disrupt travel plans for Canadians across the country in mid September. Anne Gaviola has the story.
A Conception Bay South lawyer recently acquitted of sex crimes is suing the police officer who led the investigation into him, the prosecutors who handled his case, the Department of Justice and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.Robert Regular is accusing the Crown of a "malicious prosecution" and the RNC of a "negligent investigation." He is seeking an array of damages.The claims have not been tested in court. No statement of defence has yet been filed. None of those named in the lawsuit imme
China significantly increased the import of South Korean chips in the first half of 2024, according to data from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the two memory chip giants. Samsung reported an 82 per cent rise in revenue from China year on year to 32.35 trillion won (US$24.1 billion) in the first six months of the year, according to data from the company's first-half financial results published last week. China accounted for about 31 per cent of Samsung's regional revenue of 104.9 trillion won
Working from a young age teaches young people the value of a dollar. It can also build character and help teens ease into the post-school adult world. If you already have work experience before...
The US has focused on building domestic supply chains for advanced semiconductors. Now, China is rapidly expanding its own manufacturing capacity for less advanced but more widely used chips.
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle CEO Mark Schneider was ousted in a sudden decision by the world's biggest foodmaker as a result of the group's underperformance, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Nestle announced Schneider's departure late on Thursday following a board meeting and appointed company veteran Laurent Freixe as its new CEO. This put an end to a near eight-year tenure by Schneider, a 58-year-old German, the first company outsider to lead Nestle in nearly a century.
City of Toronto crews are fanning out across the municipality Saturday for the city's first-ever sidewalk maintenance blitz in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.More than a hundred workers, forming 44 crews, will identify damage and conduct as many repairs as they can during a 12-hour shift from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city said in a media bulletin Friday. "City inspectors continually assess Toronto's entire sidewalk network, identifying damage and other hazards, and generating work orders fo
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces workplace laws, is suing the movie theater.
The Gaza-inspired boycotts of Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and McDonald's are giving way to brands seeking to fill the void.
Chinese carmakers and industry associations provided "opinions and suggestions" to commerce officials in a closed-door meeting on Friday as Beijing considered raising import tariffs on large engine petrol-powered vehicles. The move is viewed as the latest tit-for-tat response to the European Union's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). The ministry said officials had "listened to the opinions and suggestions of industry, experts and scholars on raising the import tariffs on fuel-powe
Job offer which allows new boss to commute to and from work on corporate jet sparked criticism.
As of August 2024, major U.S. stock indexes have experienced declines ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's anticipated speech, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shedding significant points. Despite this volatility, certain stocks may still be trading below their estimated value, presenting potential opportunities for investors. In a market characterized by fluctuating indices and economic resilience, identifying undervalued stocks requires a keen eye for companies with strong...
The earnings outlook for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers remains dire even though electric cars now make up more than half of new auto sales in the mainland market, as brutal price competition rages on. Only two home-grown companies - BYD and Li Auto - are profitable, leaving around 30 rivals under pressure to stem losses despite upbeat sales forecasts in the world's largest automotive market. The three EV manufacturers that have released second-quarter earnings so far - Xpeng, Zeekr Intell
There's still much to be determined around how and when a labour dispute involving Canada's two main rail companies — Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) — will fully resolve.On Friday morning, the Teamsters union served CN with a 72-hour strike notice. It came one day after federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to impose binding arbitration.The path ahead is still uncertain. But the haziness has, for days,
Retail sales dropped in June as Canadians continued to grapple with high interest rates.
Fisker Inc. reached an agreement Friday with its creditors that will allow management of the bankrupt electric vehicle maker to remain in place to resolve recalls of its Ocean SUV.
Vancouver-based mineral exploration and development company Tactical Resources Corp (TSXV:RARE) surged higher Friday on news that it plans to list on NASDAQ via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, Plum Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:PLMJ). Tactical Resources Corp shares rose 120% on the TSX Venture Exchange in afternoon trading Friday. The proposed entity will have an enterprise value of $589 million, assuming Tactical Resources is delivered on a cash-free, debt-free basis.