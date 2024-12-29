Artificial tree mistakes many people make when putting away their tree
As you tuck away your artificial tree for the season, don't make some common mistakes that could force you to buy a new tree next year
As you tuck away your artificial tree for the season, don't make some common mistakes that could force you to buy a new tree next year
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le
"It was a Tuesday evening and my mom and I were in the middle of one of our daily chats on the phone. I don’t remember what we were talking about ― it was something totally inconsequential ― and suddenly, I just went for it and blurted out, 'You know mom, I hire sex workers.'"
After seeing people sleeping outside in the cold year-after-year, a Toronto man is building tiny mobile homes attached to bicycles to give temporary relief to those who are unhoused.Ryan Donais started building the small modular homes this summer as he watched the city's housing crisis becoming more dire. He said he didn't want to go through another winter seeing people living on the streets, so he put his background in construction to use. "I just don't see any changes. It's been many years wit
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
Harry who? King Charles has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.” The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess L
The wife of the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad will not be able to return to Britain, where she was born and raised, for cancer treatment, according to a report. The UK government said it would not permit Asma al-Assad entry if she was to attempt it, after her father told the Daily Beast she wanted to return to the UK because her condition cannot be “adequately monitored” in Russia, where she is now living. Additionally, The Daily Telegraph of London reported Thursday that she was in a “
An Air Canada aircraft caught fire during a failed landing at Halifax airport Saturday night.
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
This is what happens when a one-upper comes to the table.
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.
The global boxing community has been shocked by the news that freshly crowned fighter Paul Bamba has died aged 35, only days after he became the cruiserweight world champion. The Sun newspaper reports that there has been no cause of death yet announced for Bamba, who beat Rogelio Medina last weekend to claim the title. …
The Fox & Friends Weekend hosts tried their best on Sunday to make sense of the MAGA mess over H-1B visas last week, but even they admitted Donald Trump’s flip-flop on the program “left a lot of people confused.” Hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt, and Will Cain reflected on the online meltdown over the visas, which are backed by close Trump allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The issues, they said, were in abuses of the system that prioritized cheaper labor over Musk-type prodigies.
Harold Luster allegedly shot his 26-year-old son in the forehead during an argument on Christmas Eve
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
Dua Lipa wows fans with a glimpse of her engagement ring while celebrating Christmas in style with Callum Turner.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will implement the “toughest” anti-U.S. policy, less than a month before Donald Trump takes office as U.S. president, the country's state media reported Sunday.
‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a global force for peace after his presidency, has died at 100.