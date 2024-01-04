Artillery shells allegedly from Myanmar hit China

STORY: A video obtained by Reuters showed a surveillance footage posted on Weibo captured the moment of a blast on a sidewalk.

Reuters was able to locate the footage from business signage, road layout, vegetation matching to file and satellite images of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.

Global Times said officials in Zhenkang, a city in Yunnan province, had confirmed shelling that had strayed from Laukkai, an area in Myanmar's Kokang region, hitting Nansan, a town under its jurisdiction, around 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday. The five injured people have since been taken to the hospital, it said.

For years, Kokang in Myanmar's Shan state has been a volatile and restive region. In 2015, shelling from the area also landed across the border in Yunnan amid fighting between Myanmar government troops and rebels, injuring one Chinese and four Myanmar nationals and angering Beijing.

Last week, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar urged its nationals to leave Laukkai as soon as possible, citing growing security risks. Armed conflict between Myanmar's military and rebel groups in the country's north has escalated since late October. Neighbor China has repeatedly called for ceasefire talks and even facilitated dialog between the two sides.