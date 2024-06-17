Artist helps other emerging artists
WRTV's Nicole Griffin shows us how Boxx The Artist is helping emerging artists.
After she recently held private listening sessions for her upcoming sixth album, Katy Perry has officially announced that the first single for the project, “Woman’s World,” will arrive next month. The pop star plans to drop “Woman’s World” on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day. She …
Actress Blake Lively wore a sheer mini dress with exposed bra detailing for a 'This Ends With Us' book event and dished about the forthcoming film
The Bold and the Beautiful is adding the progeny of two famous TV actors. Crew Morrow, the son of The Young and the Restless’ Joshua Morrow, is set to take over the role of Will Spencer, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and publishing magnate Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) son, our sister site Deadline first reported Monday. The character was …
King Charles made a subtle yet meaningful balcony change involving Princess Kate at this year's Trooping the Colour. Get the details…
The former president made a rare comment about his daughters during a fundraising event for Joe Biden
Here's an official lip reading of what the royals were talking about during Trooping the Colour 2024.
The moment was reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth slightly scolding Prince William at the same event, Trooping the Colour, in 2016
Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson feature in Andrew McCarthy’s new film about the Brat Pack only in archival footage
"nurse drawing my blood yelled 'we have a fainter' like really loud before anything happened which bothered me but then i did faint so it was like okay nevermind fair"—@_casscore
The rapper shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of the summer holiday
The actress and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian have a friendship dating back to the hit Netflix series’ first season!
Prolific comedian and actor Hiram Kasten, known for turns on “Seinfeld” and other sitcoms, has died. He was 71. A fixture on the standup scene in the 1970s and 1980s, Kasten could tell six months ago that “his time was up and start wrapping up his set” after “seven years of fighting through a multitude of illnesses including prostate cancer and his lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease,” an ...
“I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good."
Gere's wife Alejandra Silva shared the snaps of Gere and his sons on Father's Day
Coronation Street newcomer Jacob Roberts has explained why his character Kit framed villain Nathan Curtis.
The legendary singer has been outspoken against Russia's invasion of Ukraine – but concert goers in Germany last week didn’t want to hear it.
Less than a week after being derided for using a deceptively edited clip of President Joe Biden to suggest that he “wandered off” during a G7 economic summit in Italy, right-wing pundits and media outlets—including Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post—published another round of stories featuring a similarly edited clip of the president, this time in an attempt to smear the 81-year-old for “freezing” up while on stage at a fundraiser.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the White House fumed at the so-ca
The pregnant model shared the photo while celebrating Rhode's second birthday in a post on June 15
A Spanish filmmaker turned the cameras on herself and made a "sextortion diary" after being blackmailed.
The special event, honoring Kidman, will air June 17 on TNT