Artist who ridicules Mao arrested in China

Gao Zhen, left, and his brother Gao Qiang, with their sculpture, 'Mao's Guilt', in Beijing, in 2009 - SHIHO FUKADA/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

An internationally acclaimed Chinese artist known for mocking Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution has been arrested near Beijing.

Gao Zhen, who is based in New York, was detained on Monday while visiting relatives, his family has said.

He faces charges under the 2021 heroes and martyrs protection law, which criminalises the slander of designated national heroes and reinforces the Communist Party’s version of history.

Convictions under the law are punishable by up to three years in prison.

The contemporary artist has collaborated with his brother, Gao Qiang, since the 1980s on work that takes a provocative swipe at Mao’s Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s.

The period, during which Mao attempted to purge China of capitalist and traditional influences, was one of particular suffering for the brothers.

A scultpure created by the Gao brothers sits in front of ACE Gallery in Los Angeles - ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

They experienced the death of their father after he was detained as a “class enemy”.

The police also confiscated several of their politically sensitive creations, The New York Times reported.

These included “Mao’s Guilt”, a sculpture that depicts the late authoritarian leader on his knees with a remorseful expression, and “The Execution of Christ”, a bronze statue of Jesus facing a firing squad of soldiers with Mao faces.

“Miss Mao”, which depicts Mao as a monstrous cartoon mother figure with large breasts and a Pinocchio-like nose, was also seized.

“The works the authorities collected as evidence are all from over 10 years ago and belong to an old series from a different period,” said Gao Qiang in a statement to Artnet News.

“We are completely exhausted from dealing with the ghosts of the Cultural Revolution and have stopped creating such work.”

The 'Miss Mao' sculpture has also been seized - Hemis / Alamy Stock Photo

The brothers have previously had a difficult relationship with the Chinese authorities, who have raided their studio and shut down their exhibitions, and from 1989 to 2003 they were placed on a government blacklist that banned them from leaving China.

Gao Zhen was arrested after some 30 police officers stormed his art studio in Yanjiao, Sanhe City, about an hour from the capital.

Dissident artists have compared his detention to the political persecution of opponents during Mao’s Cultural Revolution and called for his release.

“They are detaining an artist who is nearly 70 years old under regulations that have been implemented only in the past two years,” said Gao Qiang.

“This situation is exactly what those works were meant to critique.”