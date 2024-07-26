Artist Transforms Kansas Field Into Huge Portrait of Kamala Harris

A world-renowned crop artist, Stan Herd, has revealed a portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris in a field north of Lawrence, Kansas, after Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Drone footage captured by photographer Dalton Paley on July 23 shows Herd working on the portrait, but also leaving an empty space beside Harris containing only a question mark. Herd said he plans to fill the space with a portrait of whomever Harris chooses to be her running mate, local media reported.

Herd told local radio station KCUR that he had started the artwork several days before President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election and cleared the way for Harris to seek the nomination. “It just seemed like the writing was on the wall,” Herd said.

This was Herd’s second depiction of the vice president, after creating a portrait of Harris in a field in 2020. Credit: Dalton Paley via Storyful