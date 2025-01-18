Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashion in Towson closes its doors after 44 years

A staple not only in the Towson community but in the broader theatre and dance world is closing its doors after 44 years. Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashion, a beloved store where imagination and creativity flourished, will hold its final curtain call this Monday. Walking into the shop in Loch Raven Plaza Shopping Center, customers are greeted by an atmosphere that feels like a playground for the fantastical. Shelves brimming with everything from face masks to elaborate, 12-piece costumes reflect the store’s long-held role as a place where people could truly transform. “Oh my God, it’s incredible. I feel like this is the dream of my fantasies,” said Amanda Schmidt, a Baltimore City resident, who shops for her clown and mime jobs. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/homepage-showcase/a-towson-icon-bids-farewell-after-44-years-artistic-costumes-and-dance-fashion-closes-its-doors