Artistic creativity under threat amid funding pressures, Fringe chief warns

The UK is on course for “job losses, exclusion and boring art” if cuts to the arts sector continue, the head of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has warned.

As the festival comes to a close the society’s chief executive Shona McCarthy highlighted the difficulties that artists have been facing, from the cost of accommodation to funding cuts.

And she said that while the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been a success this year, with 2.6 million tickets issued, there is “no doubt that the current environment for artists across the UK is of great concern”.

She warned that the “fragility of the performing arts community is palpable” and stressed that an “outward veneer of success cannot mask the struggle for artists to emerge let alone thrive in the UK right now.”

It comes after arts body Creative Scotland announced it was closing its Open Fund for Individuals to new applications as the Scottish Government has been unable to confirm if £6.6 million of funding would be released to the arts organisation.

In an open letter addressed to whoever it may concern, Ms McCarthy reminded people that “there is no art without artists”.

She said: “If the UK continues on an upward trajectory of cuts to arts education, and Scotland continues to decimate investment in the sector, breaking promises of support; then we are on a direct course to job losses, exclusion and boring art that is only the privilege of those who can afford to be part of it, as performers or as audiences.

Performers flock to Edinburgh in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Here at the Fringe and across the UK, the pipeline of creative potential is under threat.

“Artistic risk and ambition is hamstrung by an operating context that squeezes out emerging artists that have made the Fringe globally renowned, unique and joyful.”

This year 3746 shows were registered at the Fringe and 60 countries were represented on stage.

However Ms McCarthy highlighted the struggles that artists face to make it onto the stage in Edinburgh.

She said: “The cumulative effect of the relentless rise in the cost of everything, and an unhelpful policy environment facing the arts sector has resulted in widespread concern that is keenly felt by artists.

“From the availability of affordable accommodation, blunt policy changes which have consequences for major events, to continuous public sector cuts; we need to ensure that the hard won and fragile success isn’t met with complacency by those who can influence change.”

Organisers at the Assembly Festival venue also hailed the success of the festival, with 4,539 performances of 257 shows between July 31 and August 26, but warned that the Fringe is a “fragile” event.

Managing director Dani Rae said they are “shaken” by the Scottish funding announcements in recent days, “the impact of which affects our entire sector”.

She said: “We call on the Scottish and UK governments to remember, there is no art without artists, there are no Edinburgh Festivals without artists.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Following the UK Chancellor’s July statement, the Scottish Government continues to face the most challenging financial situation since devolution. As such, difficult choices are having to be made to deliver sustainable finances.

“The Scottish Government already provides significant funding to Creative Scotland each year and will continue to do so.

“The Culture Secretary is in regular contact with the sector to discuss the issues it currently faces and how to address those challenges. We will continue to do everything within our powers and resources to protect our world-class arts and culture sector.

“We have increased arts culture funding this year, as the first step to achieving our commitment to invest at least £100 million more annually in culture and the arts by 2028/29.”