Artists around the world immortalize Kobe and Gianna Bryant

As the world mourns the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, artists have expressed themselves the best way they know how.

Through graphics and murals, they’re honoured the two basketball stars, who passed away in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. They were among the nine reported fatalities.

Kobe, 41, played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, on his way to five championships and two finals MVP awards. Following his professional basketball career, Kobe went on to pursue his passion as a creator and educator, such as through his short film “Dear Basketball”, which won an Oscar in 2018.

“The Black Mamba” was also frequently seen coaching his daughter Gianna, 13, who was a star in the making with dreams of playing in the WNBA.

Through the work of artists around the world, their presence will now continue to be seen and felt at every turn.