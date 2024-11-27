Artists from Eeyou Istchee nominated for International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards

The NorthStars from Nemaska, Que., are among the several artists from northern Ontario and Quebec to be nominated this year for International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards. The award ceremony was scheduled for this week but it's now been postponed to 2025. (Qure Agency - image credit)

Some Cree, Moose Cree, and Naskapi artists from Quebec and Ontario are nominated for International Indigenous Hip Hop Awards this year.

Though it's not clear now when the awards show will happen — it was scheduled to happen this week in Toronto but has now been postponed for a second time, to 2025.

Still, artists from northern Ontario and Quebec say it's a big deal to be nominated.

"Back when I started, there weren't any Native award shows. To make it on award shows, you kind of had to appeal to everybody, not just Natives, you know?" said Chris Sutherland, also known as Shibastik, who's been making music for over 25 years.

Shibastik means "underground flow," a name he chose that reflected being an underground artist from the North. He is from the Moose Cree First Nation in Ontario.

"I got an e-mail saying that I was nominated. So I was scrolling through, wondering which one. When I saw it was for the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, I was really shocked and really honoured," said Sutherland on Cree radio.

Chris Sutherland, also known as Shibastik, is a rapper, music producer, public speaker, and visual artist. He's nominated for Best Male Artist of the Year at the International Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards. (submitted by Christian Sutherland)

"Even if I don't win, just to be nominated for this award is huge for me, and to be recognized by the native hip hop community [and] internationally," said Sutherland.

Sutherland's main goal was to create music that resonates with his people from the North.

"I just was trying to make positive music that was just uplifting and helping our people heal. I never thought I would get recognized for that."

These awards can be meaningful for younger Indigenous artists, according to Sutherland.

"That's another thing about these awards — it really helps artists get seen, get out there," he said.

That's the case with Christian-John Monias, aka CJAY GRiZ, who is Cree from Chisasibi, Que. He is a stand-up comedian, musician, and music producer and he's been nominated for Music Video of the Year, for a collaborative song with Mattmac called Come Thru.

Last year, Monias won the Producer of the Year award, along with Earthchild for Live for the Moment.

Christian-John Monias, also known as CJAY GRiZ, is a Cree stand-up comedian, rapper, and music producer. He's been nominated for Music Video of the Year at the International Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards. (submitted by Christian-John Monias)

"It's a pretty big deal. Especially last year was pretty cool ... After we won, I had some people reach out to me [for collaborative] opportunities," said Monias.

"Some people wanted beats from me. Some people wanted to license my productions for their content or their films."

He added that while the music scene in Indigenous communities is attracting more interest, he wants to see it go further.

"We're still growing but I'm always trying to highlight any artist that wants to do music out here," said Monias.

The NorthStars, from Nemaska, Que., are another one of the nominees this year to come from Eeyou Istchee.

The trio, made up of Gary Jolly, Elton J. Salt, and Daniel Neeposh, is nominated for the Songwriter of the Year award, for the song Drive Me Crazy.

"I'm really proud when I see someone I know that is Cree [making music]. They really push themselves," said Daniel Neeposh.

The NorthStars are nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the International Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards.

The NorthStars are nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the International Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards. (photo courtesy: Qure Agency)

The NorthStars have been making music since 2015 and continue releasing new songs. They're excited to be performing at this year's award show.

"They also really inspire us to push our limits to be great and try hard to put our heart into the songs," said Neeposh in Cree, adding that while the artists compete with each other for awards, they also often support each other and their music.

Other Indigenous artists from Quebec nominated this year include Violent Ground, made up of brothers Allan and Christian Nabinacaboo, as well as Steve Einish (known as KONG) — all Naskapi from Kawawachikamach, Que.