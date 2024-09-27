Artists rally behind Montreal concert hall after court orders it to stop making noise

MONTREAL — Benoit Pinette, known by his stage name Tire le coyote, was set to perform his upcoming album at Montreal's La Tulipe concert hall next year. But after the Quebec Court of Appeal recently ordered the venue to stop making noise that is audible inside an adjacent building, the historic venue temporarily closed its doors.

In response, the singer-songwriter united more than 100 musicians, comedians and other artists to sign an open letter decrying the court ruling that led to La Tulipe’s closure. Heavyweights of Quebec’s entertainment industry, like composer Robert Charlebois, singer-songwriter Coeur de pirate, and folk-rock band Les Cowboys Fringants signed the letter published in La Presse on Friday.

“By placing individuality above the collective, the Quebec Court of Appeal seems to demonstrate an indifference to our reality as cultural workers,” the letter says.

The artists called on the City of Montreal to intervene to protect entrainment venues from noise complaints.

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Mayor Luc Rabouin has said the court's ruling was based on an interpretation of one of the borough's bylaws that was intended to be used for disputes between neighbours, not to shut down music venues.

The music hall, a symbol of Montreal cultural heritage, first opened its doors in 1913. Before 2016, the building adjacent to it had been used as a warehouse, but its owner, who brought the case against La Tulipe, was mistakenly granted a permit to convert the previously commercial space into residences.

“We hope that our voices, which join those that have resonated in La Tulipe for more than 100 years, will be heard,” says the letter signed by Pinette and others. “We hope that the discontent of a handful of individuals will not decide the fate of a collective jewel.”

In an interview, Pinette said there is something "frightening" in the court decision because "what’s happening to La Tulipe can happen to other concert halls and bars in Montreal." And he accused the Montreal administration of standing idly by while other venues were forced to close because of similar noise complaints.

Venues, like La Tulipe, that for years had been next to non-residential buildings, have become victims of the housing crisis, as the city granted permits to develop homes to keep up with demand.

On Thursday night, a crowd of protesters equipped with drums and other percussion instruments gathered in the street in front of La Tulipe to show their support for the venue — and anger at the owner who had complained the concert hall was too loud.

Songwriter Steve Dumas also helped get the letter out. As an artist, Dumas has performed at the venue dozens of times; as a spectator who has lived a few blocks from La Tulipe for the past 20 years, he has seen shows performed there from a myriad of Quebec and international artists.

"We have the feeling that new developments always win," he said, but the high turnout of protesters has given him some optimism.

"I think that we're going to find a solution. It's very important for Montreal to have this kind of venue," he said.

The same day protesters took to the streets to make noise, the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough council took the first step to modify a bylaw, invoked by the court in its ruling, so that the rule no longer applies to concert halls, bars and restaurants. The change will take effect Oct. 7.

La Tulipe did not respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press