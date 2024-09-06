Arts & Apples Festival underway in Rochester
Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth is kicking off our Fun Fall Fridays at the Arts & Apples Festival in Rochester.
More than two months after Hurricane Beryl, the strongest July Atlantic hurricane on record, some farmers in Jamaica are still unable to restore their crops and repair their homes. It's a particular burden on female farmers, who make up one-third of the country's registered farmers and are often heads of household caring for multiple generations. (Sept. 6, 2024) (AP Video: Gabriela Aoun Anguiera, Kirk Wright, Rafael Castillo)
Many people associate France with romance and food. After moving to Provence, US cook Jane Satow has embraced both, finding love and teaching French cooking.
