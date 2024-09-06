Arts & Apples Festival underway in Rochester

Canadian Press Videos

More than two months after Hurricane Beryl, the strongest July Atlantic hurricane on record, some farmers in Jamaica are still unable to restore their crops and repair their homes. It's a particular burden on female farmers, who make up one-third of the country's registered farmers and are often heads of household caring for multiple generations. (Sept. 6, 2024) (AP Video: Gabriela Aoun Anguiera, Kirk Wright, Rafael Castillo)