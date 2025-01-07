Arts centre closes despite fundraising effort

Ruby Gregory - Local Democracy Reporting Service
·2 min read
Exterior of Passmore Edwards Building in Plashet Park
Applecart raised almost £10,000 with a fundraising page, but announced on 30 December it would be closing down [Applecart Arts]

A performing arts venue in east London has closed its doors after it failed to raise the £100,000 it needed to stay open long-term.

Applecart Arts, based in the Passmore Edwards Building in Plashet Park, Newham, held two rallies towards the end of last year and warned that it needed to raise the funds by Christmas.

"Though this chapter ends, the spirit of Applecart lives on in the stories we shared and the connections we built," a spokesperson for the charity said.

The charity had called on Newham Council for a one-off, £100,000 emergency grant so it could continue its work for the community but the council said "budget challenges" meant it was unable to.

'Beacon of hope'

Applecart raised almost £10,000 with a fundraising page, but announced on 30 December it would be closing down.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "This decision comes despite every effort to sustain the organisation, including the tremendous support from our patrons, artists, and friends.

"Applecart Arts has been a beacon of hope, a place where art and community came alive.

"Your unwavering support allowed us to make dreams come true and create an inclusive, dynamic cultural space.

"Applecart Arts may be closing, but the memories and impact will endure."

Entertainment trade union Equity said the charity's closure was a "great loss for both the local and creative community".

In a December meeting of Newham's full council, a statement was read out on behalf of Peter Moreton, who co-founded Applecart.

It said the charity had invested more than £70,000 into the restoration of the Passmore Edwards Library and injected around £1.2m into the local economy.

More than 700 emerging artists and 100 theatre companies showcased their work at the venue, it said.

Budget pressure

A spokesperson for Newham Council said they were "saddened" by the charity's closure announcement.

"The council has made it clear it acknowledges the important role that Applecart Arts has played - along with other local arts organisations in the borough - in the creative and cultural landscape of Newham," they said.

"The council's budget is under significant and unprecedented pressure this year, and regrettably it was therefore not possible for the council to make a new financial commitment to Applecart from the existing culture budget."

