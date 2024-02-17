Work on arts centre starts at Great Yarmouth Ice House

Work to transform a former fishing industry building into an arts centre has begun following a £2m National Lottery grant.

Built in the mid-1800s, the Ice House in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, once stored the fresh catch in ice before it was taken by rail to market in London.

Out There Arts wants to make it the National Centre for Outdoor Arts and Circus by May 2025.

It said building works would repair and transform the historic building.

Specialist contractors would create a performance and creation space, with a first-floor mezzanine leading out to a "substantial" balcony overlooking the river, it added.

"The goal is to repair and retain the main building as an undivided, voluminous and fully accessible multi-use space," it said.

The Ice House would include a cafe bar and technical equipment such as audio, lighting, and projection systems to create an "immersive heritage learning experience".

Plans were approved in 2021, with amendments to a proposed staircase and lift expected to be approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council on Wednesday.

The project also received £450,000 from Great Yarmouth Town Deal, £350,000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund, £50,000 from the council and £20,000 from fertiliser company Brineflow, based in the town.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830