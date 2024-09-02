arts council sept. events

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Rita Ora matched her tiny green bikini to her earrings and it's so 'Brat Girl Summer'
Rita Ora just matched her ultra-chic slime green itsy bitsy bikini to her earrings and we're obsessed. See photos
- Glamour
Jennifer Lopez Sends a Post-Breakup Message Via T-Shirt
Lopez just shared her first Instagram dump since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.
- Variety
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Dance to 4-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Wolfs’ During Chaotic Venice Premiere
Brad Pitt and George Clooney hugged and danced at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night as the two megastars’ latest film, “Wolfs,” received a polite four-minute standing ovation. The premiere itself was delayed by more than 30 minutes as fans crowded into Venice’s Sala Grande in an attempt to catch a glimpse at Pitt …
- InStyle
Cate Blanchett Wore a Barely-There Crop Top Made Completely Out of Chains
The actress has been wearing a parade of jewelry-centric outfits at the Venice Film Festival.
- Hello!
Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in futuristic swimsuit
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Spencer turned heads in a futuristic swimsuit while on a sun-soaked getaway - see photos
- Country Living
Costco Shoppers Are DEVASTATED That This Kirkland Favorite Is Being Discontinued
A group of customers are hoping to save the popular item by reaching out to Costco.
- Digital Spy
Blake Lively's shark thriller is now available to watch on Netflix
Blake Lively's acclaimed shark movie The Shallows has become available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.
- Elle
Jennifer Lopez Makes First Public Appearance Since News of Divorce
Jennifer Lopez was seen in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since news broke that she filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.
- The Independent
Girlfriend defended online for refusing to let boyfriend pick her up from dentist
‘He needs to learn what it means to be in a relationship,’ one blunt reader argues
- Hello!
Newlyweds Princess Martha Louise and Durek pose with close family and wedding party
Norway's Royal House marked Princess Martha Louise's wedding to Durek Verrett on Saturday with a commemorative family photo - see picture.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle's personal celebration before Prince Harry's solo trip to New York revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's 68th birthday on 2 September
- BANG Showbiz
Princess Diana’s ex-royal bodyguard insists she would have eventually ‘accepted’ Charles’ relationship with Camilla
In an interview to mark the royal’s 27th anniversary, Princess Diana’s former royal bodyguard has said she would have eventually “accepted” Charles’ relationship with Camilla if she was still alive.
- Glamour
Selena Gomez Took Back to School Dressing to the Next Level in Oversized Layers and Chunky Boots
She made a surprise visit to a high school volleyball game in the perfect fall uniform.
- InStyle
Selena Gomez Wore a Gold Ring on Her Left Hand Amid Engagement Rumors
It's not the first time she's sparked speculation in recent weeks.
- TVLine.com
Daytime TV’s Big Moves: What’s New (and What’s Already Been Cancelled)
TVLine is taking stock of every major daytime TV shake-up this fall (and beyond). From The View’s fancy new digs to Wheel of Fortune’s shiny new host, viewers can expect quite a bit of change come September. That includes the debuts of Flip Side (hosted by Family Matters favorite Jaleel White) and True Crime Exposé …
- Hello!
Helen George shares sweet photo of rarely-seen daughter
The Call the Midwife star has two daughters with her former partner and co-star Jack Ashton
- Variety
Richard Gere Talks Improvising ‘Pretty Woman’s’ ‘Sexy’ Piano Scene and Why His Character Was ‘Criminally Underwritten’: ‘It Was Basically a Suit and a Good Haircut’
Richard Gere celebrated his 75th birthday with hyped-up fans at a masterclass hosted by Cartier at the Venice Film Festival and revealed some behind-the-scenes on the filming of his 1990 hit movie “Pretty Woman” which catapulted Julia Roberts into star status. Reacting to a clip of his steamy piano scene with Roberts, Gere laughed and …
- Hello!
Nicola Peltz Beckham's pink bandana was a vintage Victoria Beckham cosplay
The wife of Brooklyn Beckham just took Y2K style cues from her mother-in-law and we're obsessed. See photos
- Good Housekeeping
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Seriously Confused After Season 6 News Drops
Here's what we know about Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's potential return to Yellowstone for season 6, after the show was set to end.
- BANG Showbiz
Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose undergoes double mastectomy she claimed was delayed by divorce
Firerose has undergone her "delayed" double mastectomy after claiming she was meant to have the operation in May.