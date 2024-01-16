Arts University Bournemouth awarded £1.6m grant for centre to study plastic

Arts University Bournemouth said it would explore how plastics degrade over time

A university has been awarded £1.6m from Research England to create a centre for studying plastic.

Arts University Bournemouth (AUB) has received the grant so it can explore how plastics degrade over time or behave in different environments.

The centre will work with experts at the AUB's Museum of Design in Plastics.

The university said it hoped the research would be relevant to international museum collections and manufacturers.

Prof Paul Gough, the university's vice chancellor, said: "This is a huge prize for the university and for all our environmental futures.

"Understanding the preservation of ageing plastics is of international importance for those objects made of the material but also for the sustainable development of new plastics-based products.

"The research emanating from this large grant will be of immediate relevance to global design and manufacturing industries as well as museums of which Museum of Design in Plastics at AUB is a national institution."

