Arts venue closed as police respond to Aberdeen incident

The Lemon Tree venue was closed after the incident [BBC]

Aberdeen arts venue the Lemon Tree has been closed off after police responded to a "disturbance" in the city centre.

Police Scotland said specialist officers were dispatched to the incident at about 16:55 in the area of Shoe Lane and Queen Street.

About a dozen police cars were at the scene and the venue remained guarded by officers on Friday evening. There were no reported injuries.

The Lemon Tree said it had cancelled Friday evening's gig due to "unforeseen circumstances", but gave no further details about the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There will be a continue police presence, including specialist officers, in the area and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."

Hip-hop event Between the Lines had been due to be held at the venue. The Lemon Tree said ticket-holders would be contacted.