Artwork to honour organ donors and their families

Organ donors are to be recognised with a piece of artwork in the grounds of a hospital.

The tribute in Manchester Royal Infirmary will feature a poem inspired by bereaved organ donor families, who have been consulted throughout the design process.

Judy Coutinho whose son Alex Newlove, 27, helped save the lives of six people through organ donation, is one of those involved in the project.

She said: "We have worked, laughed and cried together but the true heroes are the organ donors."

Families created mementos to remember their involvement in the art project [Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust]

The piece has been commissioned by Lime Arts, which delivers creative projects for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

Lime Arts said it hoped the artwork would recognise the "vital and important role of organ donation".

Ms Coutinho, whose son died suddenlyfrom a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020, said, "It has been an emotional journey and the bond created between us all… artists, hospital team and the four donor families is very special."

27-year-old Alex Newlove died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in 2020 [Judy Coutinho]

The final design is yet to be revealed.

The artwork will be unveiled at Manchester Royal Infirmary's Oxford Road Campus on 23 September.

