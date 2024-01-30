Arviat mayor hopes residents join consultation over tank farm proposal

Arviat’s mayor is encouraging residents to take part in a community consultation this week for a new fuel tank farm, after public backlash last year prompted a restart of the project.

Mayor Joe Savikataaq Jr. said the hamlet council will meet with staff from the Government of Nunavut’s petroleum products division Wednesday. That evening at 7 p.m., residents can go to the community hall for a consultation to hear what’s being planned and voice their opinions.

“There is no hidden agenda,” Savikataaq said in an interview.

“Up to this point, no site selections or even possible selections have been talked about. We’ll start to talk about possible site selections and the pros and cons, and listen to the people on what they want.”

The proposed site of a new Arviat tank farm proved controversial last year.

A group of residents launched a petition to pause development on a new facility, citing health and environmental concerns related to its proposed location.

The petition received more than 700 online signatures, and the hamlet council responded by asking the GN to restart the project.

Last July, Nunavut’s Minister of Community and Government Services David Joanasie said his department would work with Arviat on restarting the process and moving on to the next steps.

Arviat “badly” needs a new tank farm with a larger capacity to store jet fuel, Savikataaq said.

The hamlet has been advertising this week’s consultation, and he is hoping for a good turnout.

“My hope is that people show up and voice their concerns,” he said.

“We don’t want any further delays, and we’ll make a decision once everything has been looked at.”

As of late Monday, the Department of Community and Government Services did not respond to Nunatsiaq News’ request for more information about the consultation.

Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News