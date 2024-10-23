Arvin High School Teacher Michael Parra reappeared in court
Arvin High teacher Michael Parra was arrested last fall for sexual misconduct with a student and on Tuesday he reappeared in court for a preliminary hearing.
Arvin High teacher Michael Parra was arrested last fall for sexual misconduct with a student and on Tuesday he reappeared in court for a preliminary hearing.
A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing. A list of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence appears at the end.The owner of a P.E.I. foot clinic embroiled in allegations that he was working as a podiatrist without any formal credentials has been charged by Charlottetown police with several crimes unrelated to his podiatry practice.John Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with trespassing, mischief, voyeurism and committing an indecent act."That type of di
Penny Busch, 62, was allegedly strangled by her younger sister Jamie Busch, per police
A Durham police officer has been charged by the service's professional standards unit after allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. While attending a call for service in March, the officer failed to render medical assistance or first aid to a person in medical distress, according to a Durham Regional Police Service news release on Monday. "The person was left in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance," the release said. They were taken to
Tara Alexis Sykes, 36, has been arrested on an attempted murder charge, per police
Missouri's top prosecutor has lost his latest effort to challenge a judge's decision to overturn the murder conviction of a woman who spent 43 years behind bars for a killing that her attorneys argue was committed by a discredited police officer.
While imprisoned at FCI Danbury, Bannon has worked as an orderly in the prison library, making sure books were properly put away
Steven Ling raped and murdered Joanne Tulip in Northumberland in 1997, stabbing her 60 times.
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.
FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court has convicted and sentenced to life 17 Islamic militants for kidnapping for ransom 21 people, including European tourists and Asian workers, from a dive resort in Malaysia more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
It’s only October, but the former president is already bringing up the war on Christmas.
A Woodstock RCMP officer has been charged by the Serious Incident Response Team in connection with missing evidence, including cash. According to a news release from SIRT, Const. Christopher Sorensen, a member of the RCMP's provincial crime reduction unit, was charged on Monday with four counts of theft and one of breach of trust by a public officer. The release said SIRT was asked on April 15 to investigate "missing and unaccounted for exhibits, including cash, that had been previously seized i
Two separate searches are underway after two men went missing hundreds of kilometres apart in northeast B.C.RCMP say one of the missing is Sam Benastick, 20, who failed to return from a 10-day camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park, a remote provincial park about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. He was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17.The other missing person is Jim Barnes, who was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man whose execution was halted and then called to testify at the state Capitol did not show up Monday over growing pushback from state leaders who have blasted lawmakers' last-ditch tactics to subpoena Robert Roberson and spare his life for now.
Mario Mustata, 13, fell asleep in his family's car and woke up after the vehicle had been towed away overnight