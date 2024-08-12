Arvin Little League strikes out on fall ball
According to the Arvin Little League, due to Kovacevich Park's closure for renovations, Fall Ball is canceled this year.
According to the Arvin Little League, due to Kovacevich Park's closure for renovations, Fall Ball is canceled this year.
With the Paris Olympics coming to an end in a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday night, Donald Trump had something else on his mind: himself.The former president specifically posted on his Truth Social platform to take credit for the fact that the next Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles. “As President-Elect, I worked with the Olympic Organizing Committee of Los Angeles in getting the 2028 Olympics to come to the United States,” he wrote. “There was tremendous competition from other
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
The First Lady of France dazzled on the last day of Paris Olympics 2024 in a black and white blazer, blending timeless elegance with a modern twist. Here’s how she effortlessly commands attention with refined Parisian flair - Read More
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There will be a Monday finish on the PGA Tour after all. That's because Matt Kuchar elected to mark his ball in the pine straw 212 yards from the flag on the 18th hole and wait to finish his round at the Wyndham Championship on Monday due to…
New rumors regarding the future of Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane have surfaced.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark swapped her WNBA jersey for a New York Yankees one on Saturday as she made the trip to the Big Apple for the team's doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. During her visit to Yankees Stadium,
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued the royal tradition of supporting British athletes as they competed at the Olympics — although this year they cheered from afar
Cruise's stunt featured him rappelling into the Stad de France to collect the Olympic flag, then skydiving onto the Hollywood Sign.
South Korea’s badminton gold medalist An Se-young envisioned a glorious return from Paris, shaking champagne with a gold medal hanging on her neck.
Love a good "people hiding behind a bush" moment.
Graeme McDowell has been suspended from next week's LIV Greenbrier event for violating the league's anti-doping policy. McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who has been playing on LIV Golf since its debut and is a member of Smash GC, violated the league’s anti-doping policy…
PARIS (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation restored Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu to third in the Paris Olympicswomen's floor exercise final Saturday, potentially forcing American gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze she won in the event.
Barbosu said she hopes “from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics” they can compete again and share the podium
"For us, as of now, this is the one and only," breaking gold medalist Phil Wizard said. "So to be a part of history is truly incredible."
After 16 thrilling days, the 2024 Paris Olympics are officially over. Here is how to watch the closing ceremony on the final day of the Summer Games.
This former Boston Bruins forward has been a great fit with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Oliver Kylington hopes to renew career with Avalanche after rejecting Calgary Flames offer
The Capitals captain is standing by his former teammate.
PARIS — Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka, and he to a hammer throw training camp in Slovakia.
Austin Dillon moves into the playoff picture from the back of the pack with his win, but will his "chicken-shit" move have repercussions?