Arvin Migrant Camp houses migrant farm-working families
On Monday, the Arvin Migrant Camp, formerly known as the Sunset Camp or Weedpatch Camp began leasing units to families migrating to the area to work in the fields.
On Monday, the Arvin Migrant Camp, formerly known as the Sunset Camp or Weedpatch Camp began leasing units to families migrating to the area to work in the fields.
Daniels met the onslaught with polite and unyielding confidence.
It appears Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally out-stupid-ed herself.
The former president took aim at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a day of testimony in his hush money trial.
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas will be living separate lives for the next few months
The couple, who are expecting their first child together, looked effortlessly cool in Saint Laurent looks to renew their vows in Hawaii
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies sexual activity with two teenage boys.
Jim Mattis resigned as Mr Trump’s first defense secretary after the president withdrew troops from Syria in 2018
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.
"Omg! My clothes couldn’t come off fast enough."
Martial arts performer Steven Seagal may face sanctions from the European Union after attending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in Moscow. The “Above the Law” actor, who has applauded Putin frequently in the past, had high praise for his friend as the 71-year-old authoritarian was sworn in Tuesday for his fifth term as Russia’s leader. “He is the greatest world leader,” Seagal ...
You need income in retirement. Canadian banks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) provide such income. The post Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 65 in Canada appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The once-spunky pup had a family when he came in to the Indiana shelter as a stray. “We called the number on his microchip and they said they would be in to get him... they never came.”
The 'Growing Up Urkel' author and 'Family Matters' alum said "I do" to Ruhl in a spring wedding with "5 star food", three DJ's and a choreographed dance
As a teenager, the Princess Royal was pictured with her older brother King Charles at a wedding in 1966 letting her hair down in a 60s flicked bob.
Donald Trump's ex-executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout described the top-of-the-ticket tumult on Thursday at his criminal hush-money trial.
A lobster processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick has been fined more than $365,000 and banned from hiring temporary foreign workers for two years. LeBreton Fisheries in Grand-Anse, on the Acadian Peninsula, was previously fined $30,000 for failing to provide a work environment free of harassment and reprisal.In a decision made in April, Immigration Canada found that the employer violated the same rule again and four new ones.It found that pay or working conditions did not match the worke
The former president got roasted on social media for an unintentional encore of one of his misspellings.
"My next house will either be laid out by me or made in the '70s or '80s — back when they designed homes to be lived in."