Arvin residents react to increased border patrol presence

CBC

Pavan Kumar Moodalkatte says he has complained to the Department of Health six times in the past 16 months.After opening a Fredericton take-out offering South Asian food in August, 2022, he said he has seen business at his Riverside Café steadily drop. Moodalkatte blames that on increased competition from unlicensed kitchens.He began complaining to health inspectors and others with the Department of Health in September 2023, about these new businesses that turn up on Facebook, WhatsApp and other