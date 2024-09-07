Who is Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis? Here's what we know.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka prepares to throw signed tennis balls to fans after winning her women's quarterfinals match against China's Zheng Qinwen on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka has risen to the top of the pro tennis world with a win at the 2024 Australian Open and has been terrific in other Grand Slams. She's a bona fide star as of publishing this.

She's also spoken about how happy she is with her current boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The Brazilian owner of brand Oakberry and the tennis star went Instagram official in May of 2024 (see below), and he's been seen at her matches ever since.

Here are a couple of moments to share as we watch Sabalenka continue to compete in the sport she's been dominating as of late:

Lovely moment between Sabalenka and her bf 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8jZL1Hl0Wa — Tennisfanatic (@Tennisfana83769) August 19, 2024

