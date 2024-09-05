Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis Is Her Biggest Supporter

As Aryna Sabalenka looks to return to the U.S. Open finals, her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis is cheering her on.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Sabalenka told People earlier this week. “But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Frangulis and Sabalenka were first pictured together in April 2024, and he has become a consistent presence in her player's box. Here, get to know Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis:

He's from Brazil.

Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Frangulis's family is from Thessaloniki, Greece. He studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), but he never took the OAB [Brazilian Bar Association] exam. "I always knew I wouldn’t be a lawyer. I thought law was something that would help me in any field. What I really wanted was to be an entrepreneur," he told Forbes Brazil. After he graduated in 2014, he moved to Miami, Florida, then Venice Beach, California.

Frangulis is a "spiritual" person.

"I go to church a lot, talking to God does me good. I was influenced by both branches of the family. The spiritual side has always been important to me – as well as intuition," he told Forbes Brazil.

He founded Oakberry.

In 2016, Frangulis launched Oakberry, an açaí-based brand, and they now have stores around the world. In January 2024, Oakberry became one of Sabalenka's sponsors. "Most of the time I go for Oakberry bowl; I think it's healthy and a good thing to start your day," she told T&C, adding, it has "everything you [want]: protein, carbs, vitamins, fruit. It's like an energy bowl, so I feel ready to go after I have it. It's the perfect snack, or meal."

He was married previously.

In 2016, he wed Isabella "Beh" Armentano, just months after he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. It's unclear when they split.

"I never told anyone, but in August 2016, I found out I had thyroid cancer, a four-centimeter nodule that the doctor said needed to be removed to determine the treatment," Frangulis told Forbes Brazil. "I got married on October 1st; I used the last money I had to pay for the wedding bar; I had surgery on October 16th and managed to open the first Oak store in São Paulo on December 6th, because I was hit by a kind of divine ray when I needed it most – and least expected it."

Frangulis is a motorsports driver.

He's competed in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races. "It’s no easy feat to be a driver in the midst of the whirlwind of growth that is Oak," he said. "But the Porsche Cup races and training sessions are almost always on weekends. So, if I maintain a routine of physical training in my daily life, in addition to psychological support to cope with the pressure [therapy twice a week], I’m always prepared for the moment of driving. Getting in the car and racing is one of the few moments when nothing else matters."

He is often pictured in Sabalenka's player's box.

In August 2024, after winning in Cincinnati, Sabalenka thanked him specifically, saying, "Thank you to my boyfriend for keeping me happy every day."

