ASAP Rocky’s Arrest and Trial: Where It Stands Now and What Comes Next

ASAP Rocky has finally been released from jail in Sweden as he awaits for a final verdict on August 14, after undergoing trial for assault in connection with an incident he says was brought on by harassment from two "drug addicts," the call for his release. Rocky and his co-defendants are allowed to leave Sweden while awaiting the verdict.

Since his arrest, there had been reports of "horrific" conditions of the holding facility, and his incarceration prompted a sanctioned Change.org petition demanding justice. He pleaded not guilty at trial. Among the #JUSTICEFORROCKY support campaigns has been, for many, an escalating feeling of confusion regarding how Rocky ended up behind bars for an incident both he and his team have argued was a matter of self-defense. The footage Rocky shared to his Instagram, which last saw Rocky share a pic of a NOFX tee in a Stockholm-tagged post, appears to back up his self-defense argument.

As we wait for the verdict to be announced on August 14, we take a look at the timeline behind ASAP Rocky's arrest, where his situation stands now, and what might come next.

Alleged fight footage surfaces

The incident in question went down in Stockholm on June 30, with footage surfacing via TMZ and similar outlets the following day in which Rocky and several other men are alleged to be seen in an altercation with the two men Rocky later seen in context-providing footage on his Instagram.

Initially, local news reports did not specifically name Rocky in connection with the fight. Rocky had been overseas at the time for some international festival performances, a run which was set to wrap up ahead of Rocky's headlining set at the inaugural Real Street Fest back in Anaheim, California in August.

Rocky shares footage of his own and explains that the men were following and harassing him.

"We not trying to go to jail . . . It's OK, bro, chill," Rocky is seen in one clip telling the men, whom he characterized as "a few drug addicts [who] are not my fans." Rocky's story, later bolstered by manager John Ehmann, posits the men as having not only harassed him and his crew, but also women on the street.