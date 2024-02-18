Asbestos crisis ‘destined to happen’; fears over Putin’s next move; Gaza ceasefire hopes fade

Jason Scarborough, a former EPA investigator, wrote a paper in 2013 warning of widespread breaches by industry. Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Good morning. A former senior officer at the NSW environmental watchdog has told Guardian Australia in an exclusive interview that the state’s widening asbestos contamination crisis was “destined to happen” after the regulator failed to act on problems in the waste recovery sector more than a decade ago.

“It’s one of those situations ... where you just want to grab all of the parties concerned and clunk their heads together,” Jason Scarborough says.

Elsewhere, Russian dissenters fear Vladimir Putin’s next actions after Alexei Navalny’s death, and Australia’s best-known carbon-neutral farm is no longer carbon-neutral.

Is Joe Biden too old to be president?

There is just four years difference in age between the US president, Joe Biden, and his predecessor, Donald Trump – who is as well known as the president for misspeaking and making gaffes. But something has changed: a growing unease about Biden’s perceived frailty and his mental acuity. The Guardian’s Washington DC bureau chief, David Smith, talks to Michael Safi about why the same charges against Trump don’t stick and how Biden’s campaign can prove the president is fit and sharp enough for another four-year term.

Here’s more: in 2024, there’s a dilemma over Biden v Trump for America’s reporters.

According to the UK’s Royal College of General Practitioners, scabies cases are now running at three for every 100,000 of the population in England, double the five-year seasonal average. It’s is not the only Victorian disease that appears to be making a comeback in Britain: in 2022 423 patients were admitted to English hospitals with rickets and 188 people were treated for scurvy – both seen as proxies for malnutrition. Cases of measles are also rising.

“It is shameful,” says Dr Benjamin Jacobs, a rickets expert. The Observer asks to what extent poverty, inequality and public health cuts are responsible.

Here are 30 food stories Observer writers are excited about in 2024 – including cuisines from Oman to Nepal, trends such as ordering the whole menu, and the return of retro dessert trolleys.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports on Scott Morrison’s speech at a rally to support the Jewish community in Sydney, in which the paper says he accused the UN of antisemitism and rejected the prospect of a two-state solution. NT News covers a campaign for clear biodiversity laws which would make the territory no longer the only part of Australia without them. Taylor Swift’s shows in Melbourne were a tourism fillip for the city, the Age says.

What’s happening today

Baftas | Follow our live coverage of the film awards in London this morning. Here’s a list of the winners so far.

Citizenship | The parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security will hear evidence from expert witnesses for a review of the Australian citizenship amendment (citizenship repudiation) bill 2023. The bill allows the minister to make a court application for a citizenship cessation order when someone is convicted of certain crimes.

