Asbestos protocols stall Rotary Club work at KCMH

The Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI purchased 40 TVs and headsets for in-patients at Kings County Memorial Hospital but they have remained in storage since February.

Installation is held up until a contractor can ensure the process won’t disrupt any asbestos that might exist within the walls.

“KCMH is an old hospital,” said Tara Roche, Health PEI’s Administrator for Community Hospitals East. “There is always a concern that we could run into asbestos.”

The hospital was built in 1971, just before federal legislation began to prohibit use of asbestos in 1973.

Intact and undisturbed asbestos presents no direct health hazard, according to Workers Compensation Board of PEI resources but it can be hazardous if handled improperly.

The proper protocols have to be followed, Ms Roche said.

The number and availability of contractors certified to do the work are limited, she said, and other repair work related to patient care may need to be prioritized.

Ms Roche said the hospital is keen to move the project forward but patients’ health and privacy must be considered.

She is grateful for the donation considering the number of long-term patients at KCMH.

Brian Barry, a director with the Rotary club has been involved in the project.

“Some people are in there for months and not everyone has someone to come sit with them,” he said.

Mr Barry understands the protocols must be followed but he hopes the TVs can be installed “very soon.”

