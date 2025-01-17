Asda backs farmers in Labour inheritance tax row

The farmers’ plan to gain the support of Asda against the Government’s inheritance tax raid has proved successful - Paul Grover For The Telegraph

Asda has publicly backed farmers in their row with Labour over its inheritance tax raid following tractor protests outside of supermarkets.

The supermarket chain spoke out for the first time in response to a letter organised by protesting farmers calling on the retail giant to support British agriculture.

Dozens of tractors visited supermarkets in the Midlands and Sussex on Friday to call for their backing against Government plans to impose inheritance taxes on farms.

An Asda spokesman said: “Farming is a vital part of our supply chain. We need a confident farming sector which is able and willing to invest in its future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been raising our concerns with the Government and will be supporting the NFU’s [National Farming Union] campaign calling for a pause in the implementation of APR [Agricultural property relief ] to allow for proper consultation.”

The NFU has called for the Government to backtrack on plans to make farms worth more than £1 million liable to pay a 20 per cent inheritance tax from April 2026.

They warn the taxes will lead to the break up of family farms and say older farmers will not have time to change their plans to avoid taking the hit.

Support from Asda, the UK’s third largest supermarket, comes after Morrisons said it backed farmers in their efforts to secure changes to the policy.

Farmers on their way to Asda in Thurmaston - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Simon Orson, the chairman of Midlands Farmers, who organised the supermarket campaign, celebrated the supermarket giant’s response on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very pleased they have come out and done the right thing supporting British farmers,” he said. “This is fantastic news and gives us more leverage when negotiating with the Government.

“Job’s a good un’, I’m over the moon.”

The move was also welcomed by the Countryside Alliance, which said businesses were increasingly recognising the threat to the wider economy from the potential loss of family farms.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: “The Treasury has seriously misjudged the mood of the wider British public on this issue and it is vital they engage with the rural sector to find a positive way forward out of the mess before it’s too late”.

Mr Orson and the farmers he led were largely greeted with support from members of the public as they visited supermarket chains on Friday.

A tractor arrives at the first stop of a protest - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The protests ended in Leicester after a report was made to the police, with a single police officer approaching Mr Orson shortly after he handed over a letter to supermarket staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government has refused to back down over the tax, arguing it will affect only a small portion of farms and will generate revenue for public services.

03:34 PM GMT

Thanks for following

That concludes the coverage of the farmers’ protest today. Thanks for joining.

Here’s a round up of the main talking points:

Protesters demonstrated against Labour’s inheritance tax plans outside a number of British supermarkets

The farmers handed letters to superstore managers urging them to back their cause

Following the letter, Asda came out in support of the farmers

The protest was reported to Leicestershire Police

03:25 PM GMT

Protest now finished

The farmers have now ended their demonstration at the Sainsbury’s superstore near Fosse Park, Leicester, where a police officer made them aware that they had been reported to the Leicestershire Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are now taking down the placards from their tractors and returning to their farms.

03:14 PM GMT

Pictured: Two cousins demonstrate outside of Asda

James Lomas (left) and his cousin Joe Lomas (right) took part in the farmers’ protest in Leicestershire

03:02 PM GMT

Protest reported to Leicestershire Police

A report has been made to the police about the demonstrations at supermarkets in Leicester.

A single police officer approached Mr Orson shortly after he handed over a letter to supermarket staff at a Sainsbury’s near Fosse Park.

The supermarket employees made no response as they were handed the letter.

Mr Orson said he was informed that a report has been made to the police and that an officer took down his name and relevant details.

He stressed that the whole protest has been law-abiding with no disruption to the supermarkets or shoppers.

Mr Orson said further protest action is being considered by farmers but it is not yet decided what will happen or where.

A police officer speaks to Mr Orson, chairman of Midlands Farmers and organiser of the protest

02:48 PM GMT

Countryside Alliance backs Asda in support for farmers

The Countryside Alliance has welcomed Asda’s position in supporting the protesting farmers.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: “This is an incredibly welcome announcement from Asda.

“More and more businesses are seeing what a devastating loss family farms will have on the wider economy.

“We hope that more supermarkets speak out and join the ever-growing mountain of voices calling for an urgent rethink over the family farm tax.

“The Treasury has seriously misjudged the mood of the wider British public on this issue and it is vital they engage with the rural sector to find a positive way forward out of the mess before it’s too late”.

02:28 PM GMT

Protesters arrive at their final destination

The convoy has now assembled for their last protest of the day.

A Sainsbury’s superstore on the south-west outskirts of Leicester will be the farmers’ final location to demonstrate.

02:24 PM GMT

In pictures: Farmers’ successful protest outside Asda

Campaigners took to an Asda car park in Thurmaston, Leicestershire, to protest - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Shoppers greeted and supported the farmers as they demonstrated against the ‘tractor tax’ - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

02:14 PM GMT

How new inheritance tax rules will apply to farms

Labour’s decision to change agricultural property relief means that, from April 2026, farmers will no longer be able to inherit land without paying tax on it.

The value of the property that can be passed on free of inheritance tax is dependent on how many people own the farm and who receives ownership of it.

Here’s how the new rules will work.

01:54 PM GMT

Convoy arrives at a Tesco superstore

The group has arrived at another Tesco Extra and handed the letter to a member of staff.

He accepted the message and pledged to pass it over to the store manager.

The employee said to the farmers: “As a person I completely agree with you – as company I do not know if I am allowed to.

“I do not know if I am allowed because it is political.”

01:43 PM GMT

Family farm’s inheritance tax bill will run into millions of pounds

James Bird, a 19-year-old farmer whose family owns a 6,000 acre farm, said their tax bill would run into the “millions”.

“They have gone and taken a blunderbuss,” he said of the Labour reforms.

“It is going to destroy family farms. It is just a land grab for the Labour government.”

Mr Bird also said he agreed those who had bought farms to try and avoid paying tax should pay the inheritance tax.

The convoy is now assembling at another Tesco superstore to force the retail giant to come out in support of the farmers.

01:35 PM GMT

Pictured: Two protesters make their thoughts on the Government clear

Two farmers demonstrate against the so-called ‘tractor tax’ - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

01:16 PM GMT

Farming expert explains threat of Labour’s tax raid

A farming representative suggests the Government’s inheritance tax plans will stifle growth in the UK.

Jonathan Roberts, Director of External Affairs at the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents 27,000 farmers and small rural businesses in England and Wales, believes there are untold consequences of Labour’s tax raid.

He said: “Farmers and small rural business owners in every part of the country are pulling planned investment, cancelling machinery orders and considering whether their businesses are viable for the long term.

“This means fewer jobs, less food security, less growth and less money going into the Exchequer to pay for public services. Rachel Reeves’s inheritance tax reforms fails the country by every possible metric.”

12:56 PM GMT

Aldi manager refuses to accept letter

A store manager at Aldi has refused to accept the farmers’ letter after they delivered it to him outside the supermarket in Hamilton, Leicestershire.

He told the group: “I am not allowed to take the letter, I do not want to be seen or photographed taking the letter.”

12:50 PM GMT

In pictures: Farmers continue their protest in the Midlands

Supporters made their thoughts clear as the convoy arrived at a Tesco superstore - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Protesters hold a ‘Fighting for the future of farming’ banner outside Sainsbury’s - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The farmers’ latest stop is an Aldi branch in Hamilton, Leicestershire - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

12:40 PM GMT

Protesters’ delight with Asda support

Mr Orson, chairman of Midlands Farmers and organiser of the supermarket campaign, said upon hearing the news of Asda’s support: “I am very pleased they have come out and done the right thing supporting British farmers.

“This is fantastic news and gives us more leverage when negotiating with the government.”

An Aldi branch in Hamilton, Leicester, is the next stop for the group.

12:08 PM GMT

Protesters arrive at Tesco superstore

The farmers have now made their way to the Tesco Extra in Hamilton, Leicester and are driving past the front entrance of the superstore.

One placard in front of the tractor reads “Starmer the Farmer Harmer”.

The convoy was met with a smattering of applause by one lady as they made their way past.

One driver shouted out from his window to the group, “I sell chickens, I need you’.

A Tesco manager politely walked out of the store and accepted the letter, saying: “For me it is just to make sure we are operating safely.”

12:01 PM GMT

Watch: The convoy on its way

11:52 AM GMT

Farmer works up to 100 hours a week for minimum wage

Adam Atton, a 22-year-old arable and beef farmer, spoke of the harsh realities of modern day farming, including 100 hour weeks, and the financial stresses they are already under, Max Stephens reports.

Mr Atton, who was attending the protest with his girlfriend Lauren Scarborough, said they now face an approximate £600,000 tax bill.

“We cannot afford to pay it, it would ruin us, we are struggling with what we are doing now.

“It’s one blow after another, it never seems to end.”

He said although this protest might not force the Government to change their policy, “at least you can say we have done our best and we did not lie down and take it”.

Mr Atton said he earns minimum wage and on some occasions has been forced to sleep overnight in his tractor just to meet the workloads of the 80- to 100-hour-long weeks.

He said his family would pay the tax bill if they could find the funds to do so.

11:32 AM GMT

Farmers stage similar protest in Sussex

A group of farmers has embarked on a similar protest across Sussex.

The tractors have already visited a Tesco superstore in Horsham, and plan to visit five more locations across the area throughout the day.

They will also be delivering a letter to each supermarket chain they visit, including M&S, Sainsbury’s and Asda, in a bid to gain their support against the Inheritance tax raid.

11:18 AM GMT

Convoy moves onto their next supermarket

The farmers have now parked at a nearby Sainsbury’s, where several shoppers were beeping their horns in support and giving the group a thumbs up.

Mr Orson has handed a copy of the letter to the deputy manager of the Sainsbury’s.

A pair of shoppers who did not wish to be named but who gave a thumbs up to the group, said: “Both of our dads are farmers, yes we support them, we buy wonky veg and everything.”

11:12 AM GMT

Watch: Farmers prepare their tractors

11:06 AM GMT

Asda manager refuses to talk with farmers

The Asda manager, despite promising that he would come out and talk with Mr Orson in front of the superstore, did not do so but assured them their letter and concerns would be passed onto the supermarket’s head office.

One shopper, Jean Ryder, 87, tried to offer the farmers a donation in support of their cause but they politely declined.

Mrs Ryder, whose son-in-law is an arable and livestock farmer, said: “What would we do without farmers, it is about time the Government did more for farmers.

Of the protest, she added: “I think they are doing a good job, they are trying to make people pay more attention, what would we do without farming, nobody seems to think about it.”

Asked for her opinion on Sir Keir, she simply laughed and said: “I have not got any comment.”

10:57 AM GMT

In pictures: The convoy on its way to Asda

Farmers on route to Asda in Thurmaston - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The group arriving at the first stop of their protest - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

10:49 AM GMT

Farmers share details of letter

Mr Orson, Chair of the Midlands has shared a copy of the letter he intends to hand to the supermarket managers in Leicester and Nottingham, writes Max Stephens.

It reads: “As local farmers, we are writing to express our gratitude for the support the public has shown us during these challenging times.

“This Friday, we will be visiting your supermarket with our tractors to engage with the community and highlight the importance of supporting British farming.

“We are particularly encouraged by Morrison’s recent declaration of support for British agriculture, we believe it sets a positive example for the industry. We kindly ask if your supermarket would consider backing this initiative as well.

“By doing so, you would not only show solidarity with local farmers but also help to raise awareness about the value of sourcing home grown British produce and the work that goes into the food we grow here in the UK.

“Our aim is to foster a greater connection between farmers and consumers and we believe your support can make a significant impact. We look forward to discussing this further during our visit and hope to work together to promote British agriculture.”

Mr Orson joked to the other farmers: “I am going to get punched, aren’t I?”

Speaking to the manager, he then politely passed the letter, saying: “Just a letter to hand to you if that’s alright.”

10:33 AM GMT

As much as a fifth of farms could go under

James Lomas, 47, a livestock and arable farmer, warned that around 20 per cent of British farms could be lost if Labour’s reforms go through.

Mr Lomas, whose 500 acre farm has been in his family for three generations, said that he is also facing a £1 million tax bill, despite earning a £33,000 annual salary.

He said of the reforms: “It will be disastrous for farming. I do not really think the Government has thought it through.

“I just do not think he [Sir Keir] is very good for the country,” adding that the Labour leader will put us into a recession.

10:27 AM GMT

Farmers urge Sir Keir Starmer to reconsider

Simon Orston, a 36-year-old fifth generation arable farmer and organiser of the protest, is leading the convoy of a dozen tractors towards the Asda superstore in Thurmaston, writes Max Stephens.

He disclosed he is now facing around a £1 million tax bill because of Labour’s reforms.

Mr Orston, whose 700 acre farm has been passed down through his family for the past 300 years, accused Sir Keir Starmer’s administration of lying about their promise to form a good relationship with farmers.

He acknowledged that there is a misconception among the public about farmer’s income, quipping “we are all millionaires”.

Mr Orston, a Conservative local councillor, said most farmers earn between £30,000 and £35,000 annually and that he would have to sell a vast chunk of his farm to survive.

“It is a law abiding protest, we are there to inform the public, where we are coming from, as a farming community.”

Asked if he had a direct message for Sir Keir, he said: “Come to the negotiating table.”

Farmers are co-ordinating together to prevent the inheritance tax raid from coming into force - Paul Grover

10:19 AM GMT

What is expected today?

Dozens of farmers are planning to protest at an Asda store with tractors to urge the supermarket to support their protest against Labour’s inheritance tax raid.

The group will drive their tractors to the superstore in Thurmaston to formally ask the store manager to support them.

They will then move on to a number of other major supermarkets in Leicester and Nottingham in an attempt to persuade them to back the protests.

Morrisons and Boots have already pledged their support.

10:17 AM GMT

Tractors set off on their protest

The convoy of tractors has now set off along the A46 towards the Asda store.

Placards attached to the front of the vehicles read: ‘Keep Britain Farming’, ‘Farmers Use Us or Lose Us’ and ‘Where Will the Food Come From’.

10:14 AM GMT

Why are farmers protesting?

Dozens of farmers are protesting today in an attempt to gain broader support against Labour’s inheritance tax raid.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced that farms worth more than £1 million will be subject to a 20 per cent levy in the Budget in October 2024.

This means that, from April 2026, farmers will pay this tax on their estate when they die and pass their farms on in their will.

Farmers have argued that the £1 million threshold will hit the majority of working family farms, which are asset-rich but cash-poor, instead of targeting wealthy landowners who bought land to avoid inheritance tax.

Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, has since apologised for the “shock” of Labour’s move on farmers, but has said it remains part of the “difficult decisions” the Government must make.