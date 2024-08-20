Asda charged nearly £400 for two limes

Shoppers are demanding a refund from Asda after being charged hundreds of pounds for limes.

One shopper was charged £394.50 when she ordered two loose limes, which should cost 50p each, in an online delivery.

The customer, who received her food on Sunday, said that she spent hours on the phone to their customer services team.

A refund was initially rejected by the supermarket, although the customer has now been told that the money will be returned within 48 hours.

One shopper spent hours on the phone to get a refund for this startling example of overcharging

Other shoppers have also been overcharged for limes after grocery pickers packing online orders inputted the wrong codes.

Alice Ramdehal wrote on social media about being charged £111.50 for two loose limes, resulting in an unexpected dip into a bank overdraft.

The shopper said: “I told the customer services adviser this meant that now I was in a negative balance with my bank, which I’d have to pay money on.

“I also told them it’s the bank holiday weekend coming up – and my birthday. They basically just told me to wait.”

Alice Ramdehal was furious at having a long wait to get a refund for this outrageous bill

Aoife Mahon said that she was charged £197.25 for a lime, after the online ordering system wrongly said that she had ordered 789kg of the fruit.

She said: “I even noticed in advance and phoned them and was assured that my bank had only authorised the initial total cost. Now I am out nearly £200 waiting five days for my refund.”

The customers said that they had struggled to get refunds from the supermarket.

Ms Mahon said that she has now had the money back after complaining on X, formerly Twitter, but said: “It is absolutely ridiculous it happened in the first place, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to go without that money for even a few days.”

In June, the supermarket charged one shopper £178.25 for a single lime, after a glitch meant that the Asda online system believed that she had ordered 713.

Emma Dobson told the Dunfermline Press that: “I ordered one lime – and I only got one lime. I got a receipt when I placed the order, which said one lime, but when it arrived the receipt he gave me said 713.”

She said that she had been hung up on by managers while trying to sort out the problem, but she was eventually refunded by the supermarket.

Fruit loopy: Asda is not the only supermarket to have suffered glitches in orders - Alamy

Asda is not the only supermarket to experience digital problems this year.

In March, Tesco and Sainsbury’s struggled to fulfil online delivery orders after technical glitches.

An overnight software update knocked out contactless payments in Sainsbury’s stores and meant that deliveries were cancelled for both supermarkets. The outages were unrelated to each other.

Sainsbury’s orders worth as much as £9 million could have been affected by the IT outage, the chain’s most recent accounts suggested.

A Telegraph analysis of the supermarket’s 2022-23 sales figures indicates that it sold a daily average of £8.7 million in online delivery and click-and-collect orders.

The supermarket promised to compensate affected customers.

Outages also affected retailers including McDonald’s and Greggs, leading the payment systems regulator to launch a review.

An Asda spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to any impacted customers and can reassure them that our customer services team will be processing full refunds as soon as possible.”