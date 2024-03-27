Asda workers vote to take strike action

More than 120 staff members in Lowestoft who are part of the GMB Union voted in favour of strike action

Workers at a Suffolk Asda supermarket have voted to strike over reported "cuts to training".

One hundred and twenty-two members of staff in Lowestoft who are part of the GMB Union voted in favour of strike action.

Keith Dixon, the GMB regional organiser, said that staff were angry over alleged bullying and fire safety breaches.

A spokesperson for Asda said the supermarket had "worked collaboratively" with union representatives to address the issues and were "disappointed" by the vote.

"We will continue to engage with GMB representatives to try and reach an amicable solution," the spokesperson continued.

"We can reassure colleagues and customers that we have comprehensive plans in place to minimise disruption in the event of industrial action at the store.”

According to Asda, 264 people are employed at the store and 139 took part in the ballot.

The spokesperson added it was "important to note that fewer than 50% of colleagues" said they supported strike action.

GMB said strike dates would be announced in the coming days.

The Lowestoft supermarket on Belvedere Road-Off Horn Hill will become the third Asda to face a strike after workers in Gosport walked out last month and staff at Wisbech have planned strike action over the Easter weekend.

'Respect and dignity'

Mr Dixon said staff have "had enough" and will walk out "to make sure Asda listens".

“Asda’s owners are not investing in stores and workers are paying the price," he said.

“The evidence is clear; thousands of health and safety breaches, including blocked fire exits, fire routes, and fire extinguishers, along with faulty fire alarm systems.

“At the same time workers face cuts to their hours and inadequate training."

He added the union was "behind every one of our members" at the store to ensure "their voices are heard and they are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve".

Other alleged issues raised by GMB include equal pay not being resolved in a timely manner and no collective bargaining with GMB being undertaken.

