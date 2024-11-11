Ashanti has opened up about the son she shares with husband Nelly credit:Bang Showbiz

Ashanti is "insanely in love" with her son.

The 44-year-old singer and her husband Nelly welcomed their first child together Kareem Kenkaide Haynes - known as KK - in August and she has now opened about becoming a first-time mom calling her little boy a "blessing" and an "angel".

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, she said: "It's amazing. He's a blessing. He's an angel. My life is amazing right now. I'm super blessed, so happy. I'm insanely in love with him."

Ashanti went on to add KK is a lot like his dad, joking: "[He] has daddy's temper. When the bottle isn't ready - oh, man."

The couple married in secret in December 2023 and their son was born in August 2024.

Nelly previously praised his wife's parenting skills telling 'Entertainment Tonight': "She’s an awesome mom, to watch someone care about someone else so much and give their all and is willing to give their all ...

"Like she said, sometimes it can be too far but you would way prefer to have a parent that goes too far than a parent that doesn’t go far enough.

"It’s a laughable love, in a good way, because I just laugh. I just say, look at this baby. I can’t wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos, like ‘Look at what your mom is doing to you'.

"She treats him like a Build-A-Bear. The boy is three months. Change his outfits in the house. He doesn’t leave the house. He changes outfits three times in the house. Put his diaper on and a onesie and let him thug."

Nelly actually announced the pregnancy news before it was even confirmed by a test result. Ashanti subsequently confessed that she didn't know her husband was preparing to share the news with their fans. She explained: "When he blurted that out on stage, we actually did not know. I hadn't even taken a test at that time."