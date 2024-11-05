Ashanti and Nelly Give Rare Insights Into Their First Few Months as Parents to Baby Son KK

The couple recently welcomed their first baby together over the summer

Paras Griffin/Getty Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Pierre "P" Thomas in 2023

Ashanti and Nelly are sharing what it's been like for them as they've transitioned to being parents together.

In an interview with ET, the couple opened up about becoming parents to their baby son Kareem Kenkaide "KK" Haynes, whom they welcomed this past summer. Nelly begins by saying that it's been amazing watching Ashanti settle into becoming a mom.

"She’s an awesome mom, to watch someone care about someone else so much and give their all and is willing to give their all," Nelly says. "Like she said, sometimes it can be too far but you would way prefer to have a parent that goes too far than a parent that doesn’t go far enough."

"It’s a laughable love, in a good way, because I just laugh. I just say, look at this baby. I can’t wait to show him some of the pictures and the videos, like ‘Look at what your mom is doing to you,' " he continues.

"She treats him like a Build-A-Bear. The boy is 3 months. Change his outfits in the house. He doesn’t leave the house. He changes outfits three times in the house. Put his diaper on and a onesie and let him thug."

Ashanti, on the other hand, says that Nelly is just as into their son as she is.

“We had a photoshoot the other day. But Daddy directed the photo shoot. We had a pumpkin photo shoot. He’s like, ‘No ma, you gotta do it this way.’ So,” says Ashanti.

“I’m learning,” Nelly responds.

Ashanti and Nelly shared in August that they'd welcomed their baby boy Kareem Kenkaide Haynes in July.

"Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!" a rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

In the carousel of photos on her Instagram, Ashanti shared a video of herself in a blue robe, showing her body as she said, "Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do."

"Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!" the newly minted mom wrote in her caption.

"This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby. 😆."