Ashanti And Nelly Welcome First Baby Together: 'This Is What Postpartum Looks Like'

Ashanti and her husband Nelly are celebrating the arrival of their first bundle of joy together.

The R&B singer, 43, and the rapper, 49, welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, a rep for the couple confirmed to People on Wednesday.

“The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!” the rep added.

On Wednesday, Ashanti, whose real name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas-Haynes, opened up about being a new mom in an Instagram post.

“Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do,” she said in a clip, showing herself sporting postpartum briefs and a blue robe.

The Grammy winner captioned her post, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!.”

“This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby. 😆,” the crooner added, referencing her 2002 hit song “Baby.”

Ashanti’s 8 million-plus followers hit up her comments section to celebrate the joyous news.

“Congratulations!! I just know you’re gonna be the best mommy!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Congratulations momma!!!! 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ So so happy for you!.”

“You look great!! Congratulations!!! A MOTHA 💙💙,” someone else added.

The “Rain on Me” singer and the “Hot in Herre” rapper dated in the early 2000s before splitting in 2013. They reunited 10 years later before quietly tying the knot in December 2023, according to People.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is already a father to daughter Chanelle and son Cornell with ex Channetta Valentine. He also adopted his sister Jackie Donahue’s children, Shawn and Sydney, after her death in 2005.

Ashanti gushed about being an expectant mother while revealing her pregnancy and engagement to Essence in April.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

