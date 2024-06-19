Ashanti shares details of Nelly's 'beautiful' proposal

"It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment," the singer told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal in April. "We were not dressy." She revealed how the couple were watching television in bed, wearing their pyjamas, when he popped the question. "I cried," she said. "I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever. I FaceTimed everyone I know... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one." The pair first dated in 2003, then broke up in 2013, before reuniting in 2023.