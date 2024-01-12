Ashdown Forest: Winnie the Pooh woodland bids for £750k Defra grant

Mr Infield said "we want to make a positive impact on the landscape"

Winne the Pooh may soon have to share his 100 Acre Wood-home with a host of other animals if a bid for £750,000 of government funding is approved.

The Ashdown Forest Trust, alongside 42 other landowners and farmers in East Sussex, has applied for a grant from the Landscape Recovery scheme.

If successful the money could help fund the reintroduction of nightingales, turtle doves, pine martens and beavers.

The cash would also fund sustainable farming and boost nature recovery.

Mark Infield, Ashdown Forest's landscape recovery manager said: "We want to create a landscape that is bigger, better, and joined up."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' Landscape Recovery scheme awards large-scale programmes £750,000 to get them through the two-year planning stage.

They are then expected to continue long term.

Mr Infield said one of their greatest tools for restoring the landscape includes using animals to graze

Winne the Pooh creator A.A. Milne lived in Ashdown Forest in the 1920s, with the woodland said to be the inspiration for the honey-loving bear's fictional home.

Plans for the forest include designing and developing measures to allow scrubs, thickets, wild roses and brambles to grow to provide a nursery for native trees.

Mr Infield said this would "encourage other species that have been absent from the area for decades."

Local farmer, Nick Attwell, from Nutley, said he joined the scheme because he wants his granddaughter to "experience the joy of nightingales and skylarks, and all these other wonderful creatures".

