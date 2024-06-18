Ashley Benson denies taking Ozempic to lose baby weight
The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Monday to upload a mirror selfie in which she wore a black tank top, grey sweatpants and a red baseball cap. In the comments, her fans remarked upon her flat stomach, with one user suggesting she used the Type 2 diabetes drug to bounce back to her pre-pregnancy body following the birth of her daughter Aspen in February. Ashley, 34, took a screenshot of the comment and addressed the claim on her Instagram Stories.