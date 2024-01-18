Ashley Cain announces birth of son named in tribute to late daughter Azaylia

Ashley Cain has revealed he has become a dad again (ES Composite)

Ashley Cain has announced that he has become a dad again, two years after the death of daughter Azaylia.

The Ex On The Beach star, 33, previously announced that he was expecting a son with an old friend after he split from former partner Safiyya Vorajee.

Cain and Miss Vorajee welcomed Azaylia in August 2020, but their world was shattered when she was diagnosed with leukaemia just eight weeks later.

The youngster died aged eight months in April 2021 and Cain and Vorajee split a year later.

Cain confirmed the birth of his son on Thursday on Instagram and revealed his unusual name, which is similar to Azaylia's.

He also shared a first glimpse of the adorable newborn.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz. I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life," he captioned his post.Adding: "And you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too. Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful."

Ashley Cain (right) pictured with ex Safiyya Vorajee and their daughter Azaylia, who died at eight months in 2021 (PA)

Cain gave a further insight into the youngster's moniker in the comments section, writing: "What the letter 'A' holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father's and all of my uncles first names.

"The name 'Diamond' is from my grandma and their mother. It's our family name along with Cain, it's our Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people."