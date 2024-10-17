Ashley Graham Says She 'Hesitated' When First Asked to Walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Here's Why

"I said yes to represent ALL OF US, to show up for every body that’s ever felt unseen. And that’s a journey I’m proud to walk," said Graham

Masato Onoda/getty Ashley Graham on the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ashley Graham didn't automatically say yes to walking in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

A day after Graham, 36, participated in the runway show alongside Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo, she revealed on Instagram why she initially "hesitated" to be a part of the show.

"When @victoriassecret first reached out, I’ll be honest—I hesitated. For years, the brand didn’t feel like it was made for someone like me. Their vision of beauty seemed narrow, as if everything they created was for just one type of body—and it wasn’t mine," Graham wrote next to a series of backstage photos and shots of her on the catwalk, in a post on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

"But after sitting down with the leadership at VS, I saw real change," she wrote. "They were excited to have me join the show and assured me this wasn’t just a one-time thing. The curve models weren’t just a symbol—VS genuinely want[ed] to be part of the body diversity revolution."

The model, who walked the runway in a sexy black lace bodysuit, sheer robe, and large gold flower-embellished wings, said that Victoria's Secret assured her they were committed to "embracing body diversity in a lasting, meaningful way."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Ashley Graham on the runway at the 2024 Victoria's Secret's Fashion Show

"So I said yes. I said yes to represent ALL OF US, to show up for every body that’s ever felt unseen. And that’s a journey I’m proud to walk," she added.

Before the show, Graham told PEOPLE she was "feeling really excited" to walk the runway.

"I'm not nervous, and everything's very secure, we're not going to have anything pop out, which makes me feel good so I can strut it, and I'm honestly more excited just for the full representation that's going to happen during the show," she said.

The mom of three also revealed to PEOPLE that she got a say in her outfit.

ashley graham/instagram Ashley Graham backstage at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"The first thing they gave me was this tiny, tiny little underwear, and I said, 'Hello, I just had three children,' " said Graham.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Even though it was like two years ago, but I was like, 'Is there any more we can put on?' So then I got a bodysuit and I feel really sexy in it, and then when the wings came out, that's when I was like, 'Oh yeah, I feel like an Angel. This is hot,' " she told PEOPLE.

