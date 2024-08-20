Ashley Graham Shares How She and Husband Justin Ervin Spent Their 14th Anniversary — Including a Skinny-Dip!

The couple — who got married on Aug. 14, 2010 — marked the milestone with an outdoorsy and oyster-filled getaway

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary

Ashley Graham just shared a glimpse into her and Justin Ervin’s anniversary escapades!

On Aug. 14, the model and Side Hustlers star, 36, and her filmmaker husband, 38, marked 14 years of marriage. To celebrate, they took a break from the big city and enjoyed some relaxing — and romantic — time in nature together.

Graham shared a glimpse into the anniversary getaway on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18, with a carefully curated photo dump, which she captioned, “Celebrating us 🤍 14.”

In the first photo of the collection, the couple — who shares three sons, Isaac, 4, and twins Roman and Malachi, 2 — posed for a sweet, blurry selfie, with Ervin wrapping his arm around Graham and planting a kiss on her forehead as she smiled.

Though she did not disclose where exactly they stayed, the star included several photos of the pair’s anniversary digs: a secluded, wood-paneled spot with floor-to-ceiling windows. To enjoy the surrounding forest, the couple did some exploring, hiking and even skinny-dipping.

In one of the pictures, Graham posed nude in a river, smiling — and later confirmed that it was snapped as she and Ervin enjoyed a spontaneous nude jaunt in the water.

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham skinny-dips in a river on her 14th wedding anniversary trip

In response to a comment that read, “Impromptu skinny dipping! Now, that's how you keep things spicy in a marriage 🙌,” she shared a laughing emoji: “😂.”

She also featured some snaps of the couple’s anniversary eats — oysters. In one picture, the model slurped the seafood and in another, she rocked sunglasses while sipping from a can that read, “Oyster Days.”

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Graham also showed off colorful her anniversary bouquet.

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham enjoys oysters while celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary

The anniversary dump comes a few months after Ervin celebrated another milestone, his 38th birthday — which Graham marked with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She posted two photos — one of the longtime loves looking at the camera and another of them sharing a smooch — and wrote, “Another year of loving you.”

The couple first met at a church event in 2009, and got engaged the following summer. Speaking with PEOPLE at the time, a then-22-year-old Graham said, “He’s so amazing.”

“We come from different backgrounds,” she continued, “but we have the same viewpoints on religion and family.”

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin in 2023

They tied the knot shortly after on Aug. 14, 2010 — Ervin did not want to wait long — in a ceremony that centered on tradition, per Graham.

“For me, I love tradition. Our vows were traditional, my dress was a bit traditional, but everything else was really modern,” she told Harper's Bazaar at the time.

The nuptials, she continued, were “about celebrating each other. It was a bit traditional. It was a celebration of what the rest of our lives were going to be and celebrating the most important people in our lives.”



