Ashley Graham Sprains Foot on Vacation After Going Into 'Mommy Mode' While 'Frantically' Looking for Kids

The model will still host the 'Women's Wear Daily' red carpet livestream at the 2025 Golden Globes

Ashley Graham started the new year on the wrong foot.

In a series of Snapchat posts, the 37-year-old model revealed that she sprained her foot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her husband, Justin Ervin, their three kids, and some friends. Ervin turned 44 on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

"So I went to the emergency room last night and got this boot. Look at my toe hanging out. It's not broken. It's just a sprain," she said in the clips posted on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham sprains foot

While showing off the vacation home, Graham explained that they had put a fence up because four kids were staying at the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's how I got this boot because I thought I lost a kid in the pool, and I was frantically looking, but they were fine. All is good, mommy flight mode," she said.

Related: Ashley Graham Is Excited for 'Representation' as She Makes Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut (Exclusive)

As she gave a closer look at the boot for her foot, Graham shared that Ervin had gone to the airport with their kids and their nanny as they were heading to New York, and she was off to Los Angeles, where she is set to host the Women's Wear Daily red carpet livestream at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Before putting her foot up on the couch to rest, she shared another health update by posing in front of a floor-length mirror.

"Boot chic," Graham said. "I walked on it this morning. I couldn't walk on it last night, but I walked on it this morning, and everything's fine. I think I just sprained it really bad. So dumb."

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham wears fracture boot as she heads off to the airport

She ended her series of posts by sharing a clip of herself at the airport, writing, "And we're off✌🏽 next next stop Golden Globes."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Ashley Graham Celebrated Her 37th Birthday at a Beetlejuice-Themed Airbnb: Inside the Spooky Bash!

In an interview with WWD, Graham opened up about what she is most looking forward to about interviewing celebrities at the Golden Globes.

"I know how these things feel when you’re getting ready, with the nerves and the photos, and you just want somebody there that’s a little bit disarming, that’s just going to have an easy, fun conversation where you can be yourself and vice versa,” she said.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I like to be on the other side making somebody feel very good and happy about why they’re there," continued Graham.



Read the original article on People