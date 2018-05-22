Ashley Graham Swears By This No-Nonsense Sports Bra

Curve model Ashley Graham isn’t afraid to look her best, even after an intense workout.

The 30-year-old supermodel was spotted Monday afternoon leaving a gym in lower Manhattan wearing the one workout essential she’s sworn by for years: her Enell sports bra.

Earlier this week Graham shared a video of a particularly intense sweat session on her Instagram, where she’s once again seen wearing her trusty workout bra.

Graham’s clearly a fan of Enell’s sports bras made for busty gals. In 2016, she went on an Instagram praise-rave about the bra, excitedly sharing its discovery with fellow “big-breasted ladies.”

“To all of my big-breasted ladies out there who love to workout and can’t find a bra, it’s all about the Enell!” Graham says while shaking what her mama gave her in her Enell high-impact wire-free sports bra. “These girls are not going anywhere. No where!”

The bra, which has more than 80 reviews on Amazon with a 4.1-star rating, is “a critical piece of athletic equipment that answers the prayers of well-endowed athletes,” according to the brand.

The bras also come in a rather inclusive size range, from 32DDD to 52DDD, and most styles are $80 or under.

We can see why Graham’s a fan.

