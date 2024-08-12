Ashley Graham's 3 Kids: All About Isaac, Malachi and Roman

Ashley Graham shares her three sons, Isaac, Malachi and Roman, with her husband Justin Ervin

Theo Wargo/Getty ; Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham attends The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. ; Ashley Graham and her kids, Isaac, Malachi, and Roman.

Ashley Graham is a supermom to her kids: Isaac, Malachi and Roman.

The model and her husband, Justin Ervin, wed in 2010 and welcomed their first son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, a decade later in January 2020. About a year later, she announced that she was pregnant with twins Malachi and Roman, who were born in January 2022.

Following the twins' birth, Ashley told PEOPLE in May 2022 it was difficult transitioning from being a mother of one to three boys. “Having three kids under 3 is quite a full-time job,” she said. “Just 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. is already a full day.”

As a working mother, Ashley found it hard to juggle her career in the industry without feeling like she was choosing one over the other, she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023.

“As a mom, you feel guilty when you're not working, you feel guilty when you're not with your kids,” Ashley said. “It's a constant struggle of trying to figure out what is [a] balance.”

For the model, it’s all about “embracing” the time she has with her three sons, whom she calls her “little dinosaurs.”

“They're always asking to be wrestled or read a book or play with tools outside,” she said. "It's fun to have the camaraderie of being a big family and just running around."

From finding out she was pregnant with twins to balancing life as a mother of three, here’s everything to know about Ashley Graham’s three kids.

Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 4

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham and her kids, Isaac, Malachi, and Roman.

In August 2019, on their ninth anniversary, Ashley announced that she was expecting her first child with Justin.

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better.”

Isaac was born at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020. A month later, Ashley posted a picture with her son and husband on Instagram, writing, “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever.' "

In May 2022, Ashley revealed in an essay for Glamour that she experienced a miscarriage in early 2021. She said that because it was her second pregnancy, she began showing earlier and was ecstatic about having another child.

“But at the end of February, I had a miscarriage. It was devastating; it felt like one of the biggest losses I had ever had in my life to date,” she wrote.

Ashley Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham and her kids, Isaac, Malachi, and Roman.

Because Isaac was already born, Ashley remembered feeling grateful for her son and heartbroken for other mothers who had gone through a similar experience.

“I had a child already, and looking at him was the only way to ease my pain, and yet the loss was so acute,” she continued. “I cannot even fathom how heartbreaking it must be for women who have not yet had children, and for those who have been through miscarriages multiple times.”

Ashley admitted to PEOPLE in July 2023 that she struggles with mom guilt while maintaining her career.

"I mean, the idea of balance, I wish it existed," she said of how she finds the balance. "What I do is I have these in-depth conversations with myself and my husband about — I have set up my kids so that when I'm home, I'm home and I'm locked in."

Malachi and Roman, 4

Ashley Graham/Instagram Malachi and Roman Ervin.

In July 2021, Ashley announced that she was expecting another child — not sharing at the time that she had two boys on the way.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," the model wrote on Instagram alongside photos from a maternity shoot hugging her belly. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Two months after her initial Instagram post, Ashley shared another video from an ultrasound appointment, in which it was clear that she was pregnant with twins. “Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?” she said, beaming at her husband. “You are kidding me!” Justin responded.

Almost exactly two years after Isaac was born, Ashley gave birth to her sons, Malachi and Roman, on Jan. 7, 2022. She announced their birth on her Instagram Stories, adding that they were “happy and healthy.”

“I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG,” she wrote in the caption.

Ashley had a near-death experience when she gave birth to her twins. In a 2022 essay for Glamour, she opened up about how she had a lot of bleeding and “blacked out” during the experience.

“When I finally came to, I looked around and I saw everybody. They just kept saying to me, 'You're fine. You're fine. You're fine,’ ” she wrote. “They didn't want to tell me, right then, that I'd lost liters of blood.”

The birthing experience was incredibly intense, and Ashley was unable to “sit up or even crawl” or “walk for a week.” After Malachi and Roman were born, Ashley told PEOPLE in May 2022 that she felt “blessed and honored” to be able to share her journey as a mother of three with her fanbase.

“I feel like it's the right thing to do to share a part of me and what I've had to go through — with either breastfeeding, or pregnancy and postpartum hair loss, whatever it may be,” she said.

In an effort to maintain transparency, that same month Ashley was open on Instagram about how “overwhelming” it was to learn to breastfeed both the boys at the same time. It took “lots of tears,” but with the help of a lactation nurse, Ashley said after “a good three weeks” she was able to “really, really get there.”

Ashley/Graham/Instagram Ashley Graham and her son.

Following the birth of the boys, Ashley told PEOPLE she wasn’t rushing to get back to work, and preferred “taking it easy.”

“I don't want to feel overwhelmed rushing back into work,” she said.

However, once she did return to modeling, she found herself traveling for work quite a bit. She told PEOPLE in September 2023 that on one occasion, she “started to spiral” after one of her flights was delayed, limiting her time with her children.

“It was a journey getting home from L.A., and it took way longer than it should have,” she said. “My flight kept on getting delayed and delayed and then eventually, canceled.”

Though she said her family was keeping it “cool, calm and collected,” she was struggling.

“I started crying. I knew I only had one day to see [my kids],” said Ashley. “And as a mom, when you're planning out your time to see your children, every minute matters.”

With her children being so young, Ashley said it was important for her to “soak every moment in” as her boys continue to grow older, so when she got home, she skipped out on attending the U.S. Open to hang out with Isaac, Malachi and Roman.

“It's little tiny sacrifices you make,” she said. “I would've loved to have seen Coco [Gauff] win in person, but we can always watch on TV.”

On their second birthday in January 2024, Ashley shared a picture of Malachi and Roman on Instagram, noting their individuality in the caption. “You may share a birthday but you two couldn’t be more uniquely different,” she wrote.



