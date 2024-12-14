Ashley Jensen thrilled Ugly Betty has a 'whole new generation' of fans

Ashley Jensen is pleased Ugly Betty has a new era of fans credit:Bang Showbiz

Ashley Jensen is delighted Ugly Betty’ has gained a “whole new generation” of fans.

The 55-year-old star – who is married to Kenny Doughty and has 15-year-old son Frankie from her marriage to the late Terence Beesley – played Christina McKinney in the hit comedy series, and though it ended in 2010, it has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years thanks to streaming services, and Ashley couldn’t be happier.

She told Bella magazine: “It was a special show and I like that it’s reaching a whole new generation.”

Ashley is still “very much” in contact with her former co-stars.

She said: “I’m very much in touch with Ana Ortiz [Hilda], America Ferrera [Betty] and Mark Indelicato [Justin].

“I saw the girls earlier this year, just before America went to the Oscars.”

The sitcom won a string of awards during its four-season run and Ashley never dreamed she’d get to mix with the biggest stars in Hollywood.

She said “It was exhilarating to be at the Golden globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

“At the time, it was the toast of the town. It was a world I never thought I would find myself in and it catapulted me to another level.”

Ashley is also known for her role in ‘Extras’ but she doesn’t get to see co-star Ricky Gervais much any more.

She said: “We text from time to time, but Ricky’s travelling the globe, being immensely successful and stratospheric.”

The Scottish actress previously admitted she "felt like an interloper" on the set of 'Ugly Betty'.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "When I landed a role in 'Ugly Betty' I felt like an interloper that had sneaked in through the backdoor of this glossy sitcom. It was surreal.

"Fifteen years earlier I was putting up theatre sets in community centres and being told to p*** off by local children. I’d worked my way up from the bottom.

"It took me a couple of years to get used to finding myself at awards ceremonies and having a man come round to the house with half a million dollars worth of diamonds for me to wear on a red carpet."